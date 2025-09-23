What to Make of MSU's Aidan Chiles at Bye Week
The Michigan State Spartans have to be thrilled about what they have seen from quarterback Aidan Chiles through the first four games of the 2025 season.
The junior quarterback looks far more polished early this year than he did his first year leading the Spartans. Chiles has thrown nine touchdown passes to only one interception.
Through four games last season, Chiles threw only four touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Clearly, he has improved his ability to read the field and is making smarter decisions.
MSU struggled to move the ball last season, but that has not been the case this year. Outside of a poor second half against Western Michigan (whose defense appears to be one of the better units in the MAC), the Spartans have looked efficient on the ground and through the air.
Aidan Chiles' improvement
One of the main takeaways from Chiles’ improvement is how much more poised he looks in the pocket.
Last year, his footwork was choppy, which led to him sailing passes and throwing interceptions. He is setting his feet better and driving throws to his receivers much more accurately.
Quarterback Coach Jon Boyer's joining the Spartans from Oregon State likely has much to do with Chiles’ improvement. He has always spoken highly of Boyer, and the results have paid off so far.
Chiles is a dynamic runner, but last season, he struggled to be a decisive runner. He would often drift to the sideline, not knowing if he would try to make a throw on the run or tuck the ball and take off.
That led to losses of yardage and Chiles firing balls into bad spots. He has not done that this year, which is evident by his one interception (that really wasn’t his fault).
Chiles is helping the Spartans finish more drives in the end zone this season. MSU scored just 19.3 points per game in 2024, but that number has ballooned to 34.3 through the first four games.
That number will likely go down as the Spartans play tougher teams, but it is clear this offense has found a new gear. That is largely because of how Chiles has led the team.
MSU has a quarterback capable of single-handedly winning the team games, and Chiles has shown tangible improvement through the first few games of the season.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Aidan Chiles' season when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.