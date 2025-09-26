MSU’s Bye Week Boost: Stock Up Around Spartan Program
The Michigan State Spartans sit at 3-1 as their bye week wraps up, and the team will soon prepare to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road.
MSU found itself 3-1 last season but could not find three more wins on the schedule, missing a bowl game for the third consecutive season. Fans hope Jonathan Smith can rectify that in 2025 in his second season.
The Spartans have looked better than the 2024 version of this team in some facets and worse in others. However, it is hard to argue against the team being more talented overall.
Some individual performances have helped MSU win games and remain competitive in losses. Whose stock is up after MSU’s most recent game against USC?
Let’s break down who is improving as the Spartans begin the thick of the season.
Wide receiver Omari Kelly
Kelly had his best game as a Spartan on Saturday against the Trojans, catching six passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.
While his score did not impact the game much, it was still exciting to see Kelly have an explosive game against a Big Ten team. He has been excellent since transferring from Middle Tennessee, and he now leads the Spartans in receiving yards with 317.
MSU will face a Nebraska defense that got tormented by Michigan last week, so Kelly could have another big game. The team will need it if they want to pull off a road upset.
Defensive tackle Grady Kelly
While the Spartans did not have a good day defending the Trojans’ run game, Kelly was solid.
He recovered a fumble forced by Armorion Smith that set MSU up for a Jack Velling score, making it a one-possession game. He earned a 70.0 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, his second-highest of the season.
MSU needs Kelly to continue to be a force in the middle as the team takes on tougher run games. Will he rise to the occasion?
Safety Malik Spencer
The Spartans have needed Spencer to be a leader at the safety spot, and he had a solid game on Saturday night.
Spencer made a team-leading seven tackles and forced two fumbles. He did not allow a touchdown in coverage, per PFF.
MSU will continue to rely on Spencer as the defense looks to turn things around. If the team wants to make a bowl game, defensive improvements must happen, and Spencer should be in the middle of that.
