MSU’s Defensive Backs Impress With Eye-Catching Season Statistics
The Michigan State Spartans have seen solid results from their defensive backs this season.
It has not been the ‘No Fly Zone’ of old that some Spartan fans have grown accustomed to, but it is a far cry from the Frequent Flyer Miles group that allowed every team to throw on the MSU secondary in 2021.
Jonathan Smith, Blue Adams, James Adams, and the rest of the MSU staff hope to see continued strides from this group as Big Ten play gets tougher.
The Spartans have had a few solid performers in the secondary this season, and the team will lean on them as the season progresses.
So, who have been MSU’s best players in the defensive backfield in 2025?
Let’s break down the team’s top performers, per Pro Football Focus.
Highest-graded MSU DB: CB Malcom Bell (69.3)
His individual grade is not indicative of a unit performing well as a whole, but Bell has had a solid season for the Spartans since transferring from UConn last winter.
According to PFF, Bell has only allowed four receptions for 64 yards and just one touchdown in coverage in 2025. As far as run defense and pass coverage go, Bell has been MSU’s best.
Many expected Texas State transfer Joshua Eaton to be the Spartans’ best cornerback, but Eaton has claimed that crown. The team will rely on him to continue to shut down opposing wide receivers and give the ball back to the offense.
Highest run defense grade: CB Ade Willie (73.8)
Defending the run from the nickel is important, and Willie has done an exceptional job this season.
Willie is one of MSU’s greatest success stories, as he has stuck around and competed for a starting job. He has been credited with three run stops, per PFF.
The Spartans are one of the best run defenses in the country, and Willie has played a major part in that. If he improves in coverage, he will be one of the better defensive backs in the nation.
Highest coverage grade: safety Armorion Smith (76.0)
One of MSU’s best stories has been a quality depth player in 2025.
According to PFF, Smith has allowed only eight receptions and has an interception in 99 coverage snaps this season. When teams throw to Smith, it has not been successful.
Malik Spencer and Nikai Martinez have been MSU’s starting safeties, but Smith has been impactful as a third safety. We should continue to see him on obvious passing downs.
Keep up with all our football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's defensive back group when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.