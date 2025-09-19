Michigan State’s Kayd Coffman Off to an Electric Start
The Michigan State Spartans continue to do their job very well when it comes to recruiting in the 2026 recruiting classes as they have been able to learn multiple different prospects in this class after starting very weak in the class as they entered the month of June with only four commitments before being able to push it up to where they stand now with 22 commitments in the 2026 class.
The class is among the best in the nation, as they were able to land multiple different prospects that were among the top on their list when it comes to the recruiting board and the hit list that they want to bring in to East Lansing, Michigan.
They landed multiple different defensive prospects, but they have been able to keep some of their best offensive weapons in the class, including the quarterback that is currently committed to them (Kayd Coffman), as he has been committed for quite some time and is one of the longest reigning commits in the 2026 class.
Which has also led to multiple successful recruiting situations with players who want to play with him as he is one of the better quarterbacks in the nation and one of the better quarterbacks in the area as he has an in-state prospect who has remained solid with the Michigan State Spartans thus far and has no plans of changing when it comes to being recruited by other schools.
Michigan State's Kayd Coffman Off to Electric Start
The Michigan State commit is off to a great start to the season. He is with the East Kentwood Falcons in the state of Michigan, and he has started the season off undefeated, which is huge and speaks to the fans who have hopes that he will be their future star at the position.
They have started the season off three wins to zero losses, which is exactly what you can hope for when it comes to being a signal caller. He has shown flashes throughout his high school career, but this one may be the best thus far.
He has helped lead his team to multiple blowout wins. In fact, they have won in blowout fashion in all three of their games.
This is something that remains to be one of the better scenarios in the class, as they have scored over 40 points in each of their games, with a max of 54 points being scored. There is more left on the table, but until then, if they continue doing what they are doing, Coffman could get him a ring this season.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.