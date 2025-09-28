How MSU's Future Opponents Fared in Week 5
While Michigan State (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) had a bye week this Saturday, several of the Spartans' opponents that remain on the schedule were in action. Here is a look at how those teams did during Big Ten play in Week 5.
Future MSU opponents on bye: Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland
UCLA
UCLA started 0-3 and fired head coach DeShaun Foster, and the "interim bump" with coach Tim Skipper wasn't enough for the Bruins to get their first win of the season, as they lost 17-14 at Northwestern.
The Wildcats had a 17-3 lead at the half and were able to get the win despite staying off the board entirely during the third and fourth quarters.
For UCLA, quarterback Nico Iamaleava threw for 180 yards and one touchdown on 19-for-27 passing and also led the Bruins with 65 rushing yards.
Michigan State hosts UCLA on Oct. 11.
No. 11 Indiana and Iowa
Iowa was in a good spot to upset the 11th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, leading early in the fourth quarter and also holding the ball well into IU territory just before the two-minute timeout, but a missed 42-yard field goal and a 49-yard touchdown from Indiana's Elijah Sarratt did the Hawkeyes in.
Indiana quarterback and Heisman hopeful Fernando Mendoza threw for 233 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Iowa's Mark Gronowski threw for 144 yards but had to leave the game and was reportedly seen on the sideline with a brace on his left knee.
IU improves to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 against the Big Ten. Iowa fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
MSU travels to Indiana on Oct. 18 and plays at Iowa on Nov. 22.
Minnesota
Minnesota was able to get a thrilling 31-28 home victory over Rutgers. The teams were trading the lead for a large portion of the second half, but the Golden Gophers took the lead with a bit more than three minutes remaining in the game on a four-yard pass from quarterback Drake Lindsey to Javon Tracy.
Rutgers moved the ball on its attempt to try and tie the game up, getting as close as Minnesota's 26-yard line, but a 15-yard sack brought things way back, and the Scarlet Knights' 56-yard field goal attempt was wide right.
Lindsey for Minnesota threw for 324 yards on 31-for-41 passing with three touchdowns and no picks. Wide receiver Jalen Smith had four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. The Golden Gophers' defense also had seven sacks.
Michigan State will head to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers on Nov. 1.
No. 3 Penn State
Penn State had a big opportunity to rid itself of the narrative that it couldn't win big games, but starting QB Drew Allar threw an interception during double overtime in an Oregon 30-24 win.
The Nittany Lions overcame a 17-3 fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime, but still ultimately fell to 3-1 on the year and start 0-1 in Big Ten play.
Allar finished with 137 yards, one touchdown, and the game-ending pick on 14-of-25 passing.
MSU faces the Nittany Lions during its final game at Spartan Stadium in 2025 on Nov. 15.
