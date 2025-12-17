Former Spartan QB Sam Leavitt Linked to Future MSU Opponents

There is a chance one former Michigan State quarterback could be returning to East Lansing... just with a different team.

Sam Leavitt , who began at MSU and transferred to Arizona State following his true freshman season, is now in the transfer portal again. He is set to be one of the biggest names in this portal cycle and will assuredly instantly become the starter wherever he goes.

On3's Pete Nakos reported four early schools to keep an eye on in Leavitt's second portal recruitment, and two names are of particular interest to Spartan fans: Oregon and Indiana.

The Ducks and the Hoosiers are the two Big Ten programs listed, alongside Miami (FL) and LSU. Michigan State is going to host Oregon in 2026 and will also play IU in East Lansing during the 2027 season.

Every Big Ten school's slate of conference opponents is set through 2028. Leavitt has two years of eligibility remaining.

If Leavitt does end up at Oregon, his return to Spartan Stadium would become a certainty, barring any sort of injury. A lot could happen between Leavitt hypothetically choosing Indiana and a meeting with MSU, though, such as choosing the NFL Draft after the 2026 season.

Why Oregon Would Fit Leavitt

Going to Oregon would largely be contingent on current starter Dante Moore choosing to enter the NFL Draft, but it seems like a solid bet that Moore would be a first-round pick, which indicates that he'd enter the pros.

Oregon's pitch to Leavitt could be pretty simple: it would be a return home for him, and the Ducks are pretty good at getting quarterbacks into the NFL. Leavitt is from West Linn, Ore., and Oregon currently boasts Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Marcus Mariota, and Dillon Gabriel among the pro league's ranks. The NIL in Eugene is certainly good, too.

Why Indiana Would Fit Leavitt

The Hoosiers are the Big Ten's new Death Star, and getting Leavitt would likely mean that Curt Cignetti would have a high-quality starter for at least another year. Cignetti is already 2-for-2 on identifying portal quarterbacks, getting Kurtis Rourke from Ohio, and Fernando Mendoza from Cal, who, of course, is now a Heisman Trophy winner.

Mendoza has remaining eligibility, too, but he may be in line to be the No. 1 overall pick. Still, the image of an Indiana quarterback lifting the Heisman is now a reality, and that's something Cignetti and his staff can sell to Leavitt. Oh, and it seems like the Hoosiers are now a program that one can pencil into the College Football Playoff every year now.

