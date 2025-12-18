3 Potential Offensive Coordinator Candidates MSU Should Consider

Michigan State and new head football coach Pat Fitzgerald need to try to make a splash with their offensive coordinator hire, whoever it ends up being.

The school has armed Fitzgerald with an assistant coaching pool of $12.12 million, which is more than $1 million more than what Jonathan Smith received and is among the nation's best. That should mean that Fitzgerald should be able to hire some quality candidates for the job.

MSU's OC position is the one that looms the largest, though, since it remains open more than two weeks after Fitzgerald took the job and because Fitzgerald is a defensive-minded coach. The Spartans' offense has been stagnant for a while, and that needs to change for this program to finally win some games.

As the wait continues for a hire to be made, here are three realistic, but interesting names that Fitzgerald may be considering.

Kirk Ciarrocca (Rutgers OC/QBs Coach)

One theme of the early Fitzgerald era is that he is going to seek people who know the Big Ten. That was part of what has drawn fans to him, and Fitzgerald's early hires have indicated that. He retained Joe Rossi as defensive coordinator, hired former MSU linebacker Max Bullough to coach his old position, and picked former Minnesota defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere to coach the same position here, as well.

Somebody who knows the Big Ten is current Rutgers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca. The Scarlet Knights' offense finished sixth in the Big Ten this season in yardage.

It would potentially take a big offer to pull Ciarrocca away from Rutgers, though. He reportedly made $1.9 million this past season; previous Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren made $1.2 million.

Ciarrocca does have some connection to the current staff. He was the offensive coordinator at Minnesota in 2022, at the same time Rossi was the defensive coordinator there, and was also overlapping there from 2017-19 with Rossi.

Nick Sheridan (Alabama co-OC/QBs Coach)

Hiring the former quarterback of the Michigan Wolverines to an important role at MSU might be a little unorthodox, but it could be something for the Spartans to consider.

Nick Sheridan might be looking to become a play caller again, as he did so for Alabama in 2024. He's still with the Crimson Tide, but was relegated to a co-coordinator role this year, with Ryan Grubb calling the plays now.

Sheridan was also the offensive coordinator at Indiana from 2020-21, though he was fired by then-coach Tom Allen after two years of running the offense there. He rebounded by becoming the tight ends coach at Washington under Kalen DeBoer, before following him to Alabama.

With Sheridan calling plays in '24, the Tide finished 42nd in total offense and 22nd in scoring en route to a 9-4 season.

Adam Cushing (Texas A&M OL Coach/Run Game Coordinator)

Someone with some direct Fitzgerald connection is Texas A&M's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, Adam Cushing. He was on Fitzgerald's staff at Northwestern from 2004-18, only leaving after getting the opportunity to be a head coach at FCS Eastern Illinois. Cushing coached tight ends at NU from '04-'08, and then was the offensive line coach from '09-'18.

After three tough years at EIU, Cushing returned to being an offensive line coach at the power conference level. He joined Mike Elko's staff at Duke and then followed him to Texas A&M, where he has helped the Aggies reach the College Football Playoff. Cushing's offensive line has only allowed 12 sacks in 12 games.

If hired, the question would lie in Cushing's prowess as an offensive play caller, as he is largely used to being a position coach.

Texas A&M's offense is currently ranked 20th in yards per game and 14th in scoring. The Aggies' offensive coordinator position will be open soon, as current OC Collin Klein is set to become the head coach at Kansas State.

