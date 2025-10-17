How MSU’s Defense Matches Up with Indiana
The Michigan State Spartans travel to face the Indiana Hoosiers this Saturday.
Indiana has been arguably the best team in the country, sitting at 7-0 and ranking as the No. 3 team. Curt Cignetti has turned the Hoosiers into a college football powerhouse in a short amount of time.
MSU will not be picked by many to win the game, as they will face severe disadvantages in terms of coaching and talent. If the Spartans are going to pull off the upset, it will take serious competitiveness and a great deal of luck.
It will also take the best defensive performance of the last three seasons, as the Hoosiers feature one of the best offenses in college football. The Spartans have not played well on defense all season.
Can the Spartans’ defense cause problems for the Hoosiers’ explosive offense? Here’s why they can, and why that will prove to be difficult.
The Spartan defense's chance of an upset
Indiana ranks eighth in the nation in total offense (502.8 yards per game), 42nd in passing offense (261.2), ninth in rushing offense (241.7), and fourth in scoring (44.8 points per game).
The Hoosiers will be hard for the Spartans, who have allowed the most points in the Big Ten, to slow down.
Indiana has a future NFL Draft pick at quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, who has been destroying opposing defenses with his size and arm talent. MSU has struggled to rush the passer and disrupt opposing quarterbacks’ rhythm, which might not change against Mendoza.
The one place MSU might have an advantage is in the run game. The Spartans have never had problems with Indiana’s leading rusher, Roman Hemby, no matter which coach has been in place.
Hemby has played the Spartans before when he was with Maryland, but he never ran for more than 35 yards against them. Indiana has unlocked something new in Hemby’s game, but the Spartans might be able to stop the run.
The Spartans enter this game severely outmatched on both sides of the ball, but they might have more of a chance to make an impact on defense. Can the defense make enough plays to threaten the Hoosiers?
