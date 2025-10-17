Spartan Nation

How MSU’s Defense Matches Up with Indiana

The Michigan State Spartans will face one of the best offenses in the country in the Indiana Hoosiers.

Carter Landis

Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi looks on before the game against Florida Atlantic on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi looks on before the game against Florida Atlantic on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Michigan State Spartans travel to face the Indiana Hoosiers this Saturday. 

Indiana has been arguably the best team in the country, sitting at 7-0 and ranking as the No. 3 team. Curt Cignetti has turned the Hoosiers into a college football powerhouse in a short amount of time. 

MSU will not be picked by many to win the game, as they will face severe disadvantages in terms of coaching and talent. If the Spartans are going to pull off the upset, it will take serious competitiveness and a great deal of luck. 

It will also take the best defensive performance of the last three seasons, as the Hoosiers feature one of the best offenses in college football. The Spartans have not played well on defense all season. 

Can the Spartans’ defense cause problems for the Hoosiers’ explosive offense? Here’s why they can, and why that will prove to be difficult. 

The Spartan defense's chance of an upset

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith watches a play against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana ranks eighth in the nation in total offense (502.8 yards per game), 42nd in passing offense (261.2), ninth in rushing offense (241.7), and fourth in scoring (44.8 points per game). 

The Hoosiers will be hard for the Spartans, who have allowed the most points in the Big Ten, to slow down. 

Indiana has a future NFL Draft pick at quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, who has been destroying opposing defenses with his size and arm talent. MSU has struggled to rush the passer and disrupt opposing quarterbacks’ rhythm, which might not change against Mendoza. 

Fernando Mendoz
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs with the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The one place MSU might have an advantage is in the run game. The Spartans have never had problems with Indiana’s leading rusher, Roman Hemby, no matter which coach has been in place. 

Michigan Stat
Oct 1, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) runs pass Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) during the first quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Hemby has played the Spartans before when he was with Maryland, but he never ran for more than 35 yards against them. Indiana has unlocked something new in Hemby’s game, but the Spartans might be able to stop the run. 

The Spartans enter this game severely outmatched on both sides of the ball, but they might have more of a chance to make an impact on defense. Can the defense make enough plays to threaten the Hoosiers?

Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts on if MSU's defense can be competitive against Indiana when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Carter Landis
CARTER LANDIS