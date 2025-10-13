Get to Know MSU's Opponent's QB, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza
Michigan State will go to Bloomington to face the Indiana Hoosiers this Saturday.
These two teams have had significantly different seasons, as Indiana sits at No. 3 in the country, while the Spartans have failed to win a Big Ten game yet. Many Spartan fans feel deflated entering this game.
MSU lost badly to Indiana last season, 47-10, on its home field. The results may not be much better this time around.
Last season, the Hoosiers had Kurtis Rourke leading the way at quarterback, and he led them to tremendous success. However, Indiana’s new quarterback may lead them even further.
California transfer Fernando Mendoza has been everything the Hoosiers hoped he would be when he joined the program. What will MSU see when the defense faces Mendoza?
Michigan State vs. Fernando Mendoza
Mendoza has completed 71.2 percent of his passes for 1,423 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He is one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy.
Not only does Mendoza have the stats to back up his play, but he also has the physical tools to thrive as a future NFL Draft pick. Some have considered him the potential No. 1 overall selection in next year’s draft.
Mendoza is 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 pounds, giving him desirable measurables for NFL scouts. He outdueled Oregon quarterback Dante Moore last week, another QB who will be considered a high selection next April.
It will be tough for the MSU defense, which has struggled against the elite QB talent it has faced, to slow down Mendoza and put the offense in a position to win the game. The best defenses in college football have struggled, so the Spartans likely will, too.
Mendoza might be the best quarterback MSU has faced. The Spartans have faced several talented quarterbacks this season, but Mendoza takes the cake.
Indiana’s QB can make every throw. He has impressive arm strength and enough mobility to give the Spartan linebackers problems all game.
The Spartans are already in over their heads in this game, and facing an elite college quarterback will not help their struggles. It would not be surprising to see Mendoza have a big game.
