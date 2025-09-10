Spartan Nation

Why Jack Velling Can't Remain Quiet Against Youngstown State

After another small game stat-wise against Boston College in week two, will Michigan State's Jack Velling continue to lay low when playing Youngstown?

Nathan Berry

Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) makes a catch against Western Michigan defensive end Kershawn Fisher (20) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025.
Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) makes a catch against Western Michigan defensive end Kershawn Fisher (20) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In a thrilling match against the Boston College Eagles, the Michigan State Spartans came out victorious after double overtime, 42-40.

As their revenge statement game for MSU approached, many players set out to prove themselves from their week one slumps, mainly Wide Receiver Nick Marsh and Tight End Jack Velling.

MSU, Nick Marsh
Michigan State's Nick Marsh, right, catches a pass against Boston College during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former succeeded greatly in his endeavor, finishing the game as MSU's number one receiver and even finding himself in the end zone twice.

Yet the latter did the opposite. When he had the opportunity to break out, he stayed silent on the offensive scheme, finishing the game with no recorded receptions.

Velling still has a chance to succeed going forward, but especially in the lighter week three against the Youngstown State Penguins because of his ability to move off of what he has done well to what he hasn't done yet this season.

Aidan Chiles, MSU
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, left, celebrates his touchdown pass with Alante Brown during the second quarter in the game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Protection for Aidan Chiles

  • The MSU offensive line has been a liability in each of its last losing seasons, but it still performed quite well against the pressure-heavy Eagles.
  • While most of the protection comes from the offensive line, Velling carries a good load of blocking himself as well.
  • Even though he hasn't made a comeback in receptions or touchdowns quite yet, his ability to protect Chiles will keep his team in games like it had against the Eagles.
  • His blocking ability makes unseen waves for Head Coach Jonathan Smith's offense, but even when he is blocking well, he still needs to step-up when it comes time for him to run routes.
Jack Velling, MSU
Michigan State's Jack Velling runs after a catch against Rutgers during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Deep Down Field Specialist

  • Velling, in the past, has been an explosive offensive weapon for the Spartans, and going into a seemingly lax game against the Penguins, he has the opportunity to play his offensive style without consequence.
  • To go along with his ability to play freely, his quarterback, most likely Chiles but potentially Milivojevic, can go for the deep throw without being too concerned the possibility of its failure.

Big Ten matches and their staggering difficulty are approaching quickly, and MSU will need all hands on deck to find enough wins to earn a bowl game bid.

Hopefully, Velling can speak up against Youngstown State to help with the bowl game mission. If not, then Velling's senior year might be taking a slower path than last year, but he will still be a fundamental piece of Smith's team.

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.