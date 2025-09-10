Why Jack Velling Can't Remain Quiet Against Youngstown State
In a thrilling match against the Boston College Eagles, the Michigan State Spartans came out victorious after double overtime, 42-40.
As their revenge statement game for MSU approached, many players set out to prove themselves from their week one slumps, mainly Wide Receiver Nick Marsh and Tight End Jack Velling.
The former succeeded greatly in his endeavor, finishing the game as MSU's number one receiver and even finding himself in the end zone twice.
Yet the latter did the opposite. When he had the opportunity to break out, he stayed silent on the offensive scheme, finishing the game with no recorded receptions.
Velling still has a chance to succeed going forward, but especially in the lighter week three against the Youngstown State Penguins because of his ability to move off of what he has done well to what he hasn't done yet this season.
Protection for Aidan Chiles
- The MSU offensive line has been a liability in each of its last losing seasons, but it still performed quite well against the pressure-heavy Eagles.
- While most of the protection comes from the offensive line, Velling carries a good load of blocking himself as well.
- Even though he hasn't made a comeback in receptions or touchdowns quite yet, his ability to protect Chiles will keep his team in games like it had against the Eagles.
- His blocking ability makes unseen waves for Head Coach Jonathan Smith's offense, but even when he is blocking well, he still needs to step-up when it comes time for him to run routes.
Deep Down Field Specialist
- Velling, in the past, has been an explosive offensive weapon for the Spartans, and going into a seemingly lax game against the Penguins, he has the opportunity to play his offensive style without consequence.
- To go along with his ability to play freely, his quarterback, most likely Chiles but potentially Milivojevic, can go for the deep throw without being too concerned the possibility of its failure.
Big Ten matches and their staggering difficulty are approaching quickly, and MSU will need all hands on deck to find enough wins to earn a bowl game bid.
Hopefully, Velling can speak up against Youngstown State to help with the bowl game mission. If not, then Velling's senior year might be taking a slower path than last year, but he will still be a fundamental piece of Smith's team.
