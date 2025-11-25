MSU Tight Ends Crucial Against Maryland After Iowa Performance
Before facing the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Michigan State Spartans' top two tight ends had been hitting a rough patch with production.
Michael Masunas had had a few catches the week before Iowa, but they were all small, just like the offense's ability to produce, and Jack Velling had relatively nothing to his name before the 20-17 loss.
However, something shifted in the air against the Hawkeyes, and the two tight ends played out of their minds in the close loss that fans were apathetic about.
Each had a huge role to play, and if the team wants to get one Big Ten win this season, which is their only remaining chance, against the Maryland Terapins, then they must repeat their feats.
What Jack Velling Did Well And Should Do Again
- The game was full of check-downs for MSU, and Velling, alongside Chrishon McCray, benefited most from the change of pace in the offense.
- He had eight catches for 88 yards, as a pillar of consistency during the game, which he had been failing to be earlier in the season.
- The team desperately needs consistency in games, so if Velling can remain a consistent check-down option against the Terapins, then MSU has a real shot at winning.
- However, if he goes back to hardly getting the ball then the win will come much harder. It won't be impossible, but the feat will have much less opportunity to become reality.
What Michael Masunas Did Well And Should Do Again
- In contrast to Velling, Masunas was the player who got hounded on by the Iowa defense, yet when he was overlooked, he would punish the Hawkeyes severely for it.
- He may have only had three catches, but they were for huge gains each time through which he credited 47 yards to his name.
- He is a player who cannot be forgotten under any circumstances, and he took advantage of the Hawkeyes because of their mistakes.
- Against the Terapins he must keep that punishing play style in his back pocket.
- Then, when the Terapins shift their focus, even for a moment, he will be ready to strike the same as against the Hawkeyes, and the win will come much easier than it would be without him.
Both Masunas and Velling played incredibly well against the Hawkeyes, and they will be absolutely necessary to the team's hopes of winning a Big Ten game this season, and they will have to play well for the last time this year.
