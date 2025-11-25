Spartan Nation

MSU Tight Ends Crucial Against Maryland After Iowa Performance

MSU's tight ends had an insane game against Iowa, and they will be key against the team's final opponent of the season.

Nathan Berry

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) reacts after dropping a pass against the UCLA Bruins in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) reacts after dropping a pass against the UCLA Bruins in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Before facing the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Michigan State Spartans' top two tight ends had been hitting a rough patch with production.

Michael Masunas had had a few catches the week before Iowa, but they were all small, just like the offense's ability to produce, and Jack Velling had relatively nothing to his name before the 20-17 loss.

MSU, Michael Masuna
Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas (81) makes a catch for a first down against Michigan State during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, something shifted in the air against the Hawkeyes, and the two tight ends played out of their minds in the close loss that fans were apathetic about.

Each had a huge role to play, and if the team wants to get one Big Ten win this season, which is their only remaining chance, against the Maryland Terapins, then they must repeat their feats.

What Jack Velling Did Well And Should Do Again

MSU, Jack Vellin
Michigan State's Jack Velling, right, runs after a catch as UCLA's Anthony Jones attempts the tackle during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • The game was full of check-downs for MSU, and Velling, alongside Chrishon McCray, benefited most from the change of pace in the offense.
  • He had eight catches for 88 yards, as a pillar of consistency during the game, which he had been failing to be earlier in the season.
MSU, Jack Vellin
Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) makes a catch against Michigan during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • The team desperately needs consistency in games, so if Velling can remain a consistent check-down option against the Terapins, then MSU has a real shot at winning.
  • However, if he goes back to hardly getting the ball then the win will come much harder. It won't be impossible, but the feat will have much less opportunity to become reality.

What Michael Masunas Did Well And Should Do Again

MSU, Michael Masuna
Michigan State's Michael Masunas, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with Jack Velling against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • In contrast to Velling, Masunas was the player who got hounded on by the Iowa defense, yet when he was overlooked, he would punish the Hawkeyes severely for it.
  • He may have only had three catches, but they were for huge gains each time through which he credited 47 yards to his name.
MSU, Michael Masuna
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) celebrates a touchdown with Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas (81) in the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
  • He is a player who cannot be forgotten under any circumstances, and he took advantage of the Hawkeyes because of their mistakes.
  • Against the Terapins he must keep that punishing play style in his back pocket.
  • Then, when the Terapins shift their focus, even for a moment, he will be ready to strike the same as against the Hawkeyes, and the win will come much easier than it would be without him.

Both Masunas and Velling played incredibly well against the Hawkeyes, and they will be absolutely necessary to the team's hopes of winning a Big Ten game this season, and they will have to play well for the last time this year.

