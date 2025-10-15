A Bold Take on Jonathan Smith and Michigan State
Michigan State football is in a bad place, and head coach Jonathan Smith has not helped turn things around as quickly as many expected him to.
College football rebuilds are, at the same time, a slow burn and outdated in today’s day and age. If you aren’t producing immediate results, people in positions of power will be ready to move on.
Smith has coached 18 games in East Lansing and has led the team to an 8-10 record. The team is on a three-game losing streak after an embarrassing home loss to UCLA.
Should the Spartans hit the eject button on Smith and start over? It’s often a bad idea to move on so quickly, but Smith has shown he does not have what it takes to win at this level.
A bold opinion on Jonathan Smith
Whether that comes after a loss to Michigan or at the end of the season, it’s in Michigan State’s best interest to move on from Jonathan Smith.
The only issue with firing Smith is his buyout. According to Spartans’ Illustrated’s David Harns, he would be owed around $500,000 monthly over more than five years, which is not cheap.
However, big-time programs like Penn State have shown that money is no object when it comes to firing a coach who is not delivering. James Franklin was let go this season with a buyout of nearly $50 million.
Firing a coach with only 18 games of experience at a school feels premature, but what more do donors and the university need to see? Things have not improved in Smith’s second season, and it appears he is in over his head trying to lead the Spartans.
It would make sense to keep Smith if his team showed tangible progress. If the Spartans were competing hard with the best teams they played, one could see a path forward for a coach who is known for developing talent.
Things appear to have taken a step backward under Smith in year two, and MSU fans and donors have grown impatient with losing on the football field.
For the long-term health of the Spartan football program, it would be best to find a more energetic coach who understands the culture better.
