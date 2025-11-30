Sparse Ford Field Crowd Reflects MSU Fans’ Message to Smith
DETROIT --- The upper decks of Ford Field were so empty on Saturday during Michigan State-Maryland that some tumbleweeds forming would not have seemed that surprising. It looked maybe 60% full in the lower bowl, too.
MSU fans, obviously, are displeased with the product that's getting put out there every week. The Spartans failed to reach six wins and a bowl game for the fourth consecutive year.
It's the second time in three seasons that Michigan State's season has ended in Detroit. MSU entered the Motor City at 4-7 in 2023 for a game against Penn State; that game had a reported attendance of 51,927.
This game wasn't even close to that. Saturday's attendance against the Terrapins came in at just 30,317.
What it Means for the Future
If MSU fans are disinterested now, there is a good chance this level of ambivalence could carry over into the 2026 season. Whether it is completely fair to potentially fire Jonathan Smith after only two seasons on the job or not, it feels like Spartan fans are pretty united in their desire for a change at the top of the football program.
Perhaps Smith may have won a few people back with Michigan State's 38-28 win on Saturday, but that $32.5 million figure to move on still doesn't seem too small for very many within the fanbase. Those who would actually be paying that sum may feel a little bit differently, though. Even while MSU was winning, there were some "Fire Smith!" chants coming from the crowd.
What will not help is that MSU's home slate for next season isn't supremely exciting. The Spartans' home opponents for 2026 are: Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, and Washington.
Dates on Big Ten games are not set yet, but good luck selling tickets to mid-to-late November games against any of those teams, besides probably the Ducks, and that's only because they're a perennial CFP contender.
In a way, the money Michigan State might try to save by not buying out Smith's deal could go away in lost ticket sales instead. Season tickets were at least $330 this year, but there were only six home games in 2025. With a seven-game home schedule next season, that projects to $385.
Chances are, after a season like what MSU just had, people will likely be in more of the mood to cancel season ticket memberships --- not buy them. Another year of Smith, assuming a big turnaround this offseason doesn't happen, would likely reduce the number of single-game ticket sales, too. Apathy is setting in a little bit, and Michigan State cannot allow that to continue.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the low attendance during MSU's game against Maryland when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.