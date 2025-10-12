How James Franklin's Firing at Penn State Impacts MSU
Penn State made one of the most shocking, but potentially necessary, decisions in college football history on Sunday afternoon, as the Nittany Lions announced that they would be firing head coach James Franklin.
Across 12 seasons in Happy Valley, Franklin went 104-45 overall, winning the Big Ten in 2016 and taking Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinals last year. The firing comes down after a shocking 0-3 start to conference play for the preseason No. 2 team, losing to Oregon, UCLA, and Northwestern.
Terry Smith, who was the Nittany Lions' associate head coach and cornerbacks coach, will be the team's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Such a decision is going to have a rippling effect across the sport, and this news does change things a bit for Michigan State (spoiler alert: it should make Jonathan Smith a little nervous).
A Set Precedent
With MSU now certainly at its lowest point during the Smith era after a 38-13 loss to UCLA, the best thing Smith has going for himself regarding his employment status is how large his buyout is. According to USA Today, it would cost Michigan State a little more than $33 million to get rid of him. Add in some more millions to exchange out all of the assistant coaches, too.
Well, Penn State just said it is willing to give Franklin more than $49 million to go away, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. That's substantially more money than what it would cost Michigan State to make a change, and PSU is firing a coach with a much greater track record and experience.
It would feel different if it were an SEC team going through with a mid-season firing. Schools like Auburn or Florida, two schools with coaches on the hot seat, are not programs that MSU is so directly competing with.
Only one executed buyout in college football history is greater than what Penn State did with Franklin: Texas A&M with Jimbo Fisher (more than $76 million). This now sets the precedent of opening up the checkbook in the Big Ten and is certainly something for MSU athletic director J Batt to think about.
Penn State at Michigan State on Nov. 15
What also cannot be lost is the fact that Michigan State plays the Nittany Lions this year after not meeting last year. The Spartans did just face an interim staff on Saturday against UCLA, which, obviously, did not go so well for them.
It might be the most winnable game remaining on MSU's schedule, especially since Penn State will be without starting quarterback Drew Allar for the remainder of the year. More players from the Nittany Lions could potentially leave, as the transfer portal will now be open for 15 days following Franklin's firing.
