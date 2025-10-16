One Big Reason Behind Michigan State’s 2025 Struggles
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for ways to save their season before things spiral out of control.
MSU now sits at 3-3 (0-3 in Big Ten play) after an embarrassing loss to UCLA, and there may not be another easy win on the schedule for the rest of the season. Much of the Spartan fanbase has lost faith in Jonathan Smith to turn the program around.
The Spartans take on Indiana this Saturday. The Hoosiers have been one of the best teams in the nation, and MSU may be just another bug on their windshield.
Fans have tried to figure out why the season has gone so poorly at the halfway point. There are several reasons that have contributed to the team’s failures, so it is hard to nail down just one.
One of those reasons is the lack of production from MSU’s number of transfers, especially on the defensive side.
Poor defensive transfer performance
Smith and his staff hit the portal hard this offseason to reload after losing lots of defensive talent, but the players they have brought in have not lived up to the expectations many put on them.
Texas State transfer Joshua Eaton came in over the winter and took control of the CB1 job. However, he has not played to that level, and UConn transfer Malcolm Bell has taken the job from him.
Eaton has not had the season many hoped for him. He has earned a 69.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, but the secondary has struggled when anyone not named Bell has been targeted.
MSU expected more from players like Nihjay Burt and Dontavius Nash, but neither has been the lockdown corners they were billed to be. The Spartans will need to address the secondary again in the offseason, likely offering more money to more high-level transfer prospects.
The pass-rush has struggled, too, and the lack of production from players like Isaac Smith has contributed to that. Anelu Lafaele looks like a promising long-term option, while Cam Williams has been fine in a rotational role.
However, those players have not improved the pass-rush as a whole, so their individual impact has not led to the success fans had hoped for.
MSU’s defensive investments have not lived up to their billing, which has been disappointing.
