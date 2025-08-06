What Spartans Got with Key Transfer Rush Ends
Michigan State placed an emphasis on the rush end position in the spring cycle of the transfer portal, as that was an area that desperately needed to be addressed.
The Spartans answered the call, bringing in a number of quality rush ends during the spring window. A particular pair headlines the group -- Cam Williams and Isaac Smith -- two veterans who are competing for starting jobs.
So, what did the Spartans get with each of them? Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi explained while speaking to the media on Tuesday.
Cam Williams
"I think Cam, the one thing that stood out is he's probably a little stouter and a little more heavy-handed than maybe we thought and seen on film," Rossi said. "So, that's kind of really stood out and been impressive."
Isaac Smith
"Isaac, he probably moves a little bit better than we had seen coming from what it was on film," Rossi said. "So, that's always a positive when you get a little bit of these guys that kind of were a little bit ahead of where maybe we've even evaluated them on film."
Williams is on his third school, having transferred over from Georgia State, where he spent one season after transferring out of Jacksonville State. He made three starts in 12 games last season, logging 21 tackles, five for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Smith, meanwhile, transferred over from Texas Tech, where he spent his first four collegiate seasons. After missing the entire 2023 season due to injury, he returned to make six starts in 12 appearances last season, recording 31 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks.
Other key additions at rush end include David Santiago from Air Force and Anelu Lafaele from Wisconsin, both of whom transferred over in the winter.
Getting to the quarterback is going to be key for the Spartans, who struggled in that department last season. And of course, this position group is going to be tasked with leading this effort, so bringing in quality additions to replenish the room was a major need this offseason. We'll see if they can turn things around in regards to creating havoc in the backfield.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Williams and Smith when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.