Tom Izzo Sends Crucial Message to Fans on MSU's Smith
Michigan State fans have become fed up with football coach Jonathan Smith, as the team has not won much under his tenure.
Smith is 8-10 through a season and a half leading the Spartans, and fans and alumni have lost faith that he can dig the team out of the depths of college football. He missed a bowl game last year, and it appears the team is on pace to miss another this season.
Many fans have called for MSU to fire Smith, as they believe he has not shown he has what it takes to build a winner in the Big Ten.
Lansing State Journal reporter Graham Couch insinuated that the end of Smith’s tenure could be on the horizon if the team loses badly to Indiana this Saturday.
However, despite fans calling for Smith’s firing, he has one strong Spartan voice in his corner: basketball coach Tom Izzo.
Izzo took a moment to defend Smith and asked fans to be patient with the former Oregon State coach during his press conference on Thursday, comparing the early days of Smith’s tenure to his own.
Izzo's message to Spartan Nation
“Going into year three, I lost to Central Michigan and Detroit,” he said. “I didn’t need anybody to put a ‘for sale’ sign in my front yard. My wife put it on there for me; I don’t think it was because she wanted to move. I thought I was getting fired that year. Strange things happen.”
Izzo hopes Spartan Nation will become more supportive of Smith.
“I like the way we played at USC. I like the way we played at Nebraska. I don’t think Jonathan liked the way we played last weekend. I’m asking you, we have a big couple weeks ahead of us. You don’t win games by yourself. You win games with the support of the people that are supposed to be supporting you.”
Izzo knows what fans are feeling, but he knows how to dig out of their bad spot.
“I know what frustration is. I’ve been a part of it as a fan, and I’ve been part of it as a coach. All I know is, there’s no way on God’s green earth that I’m sitting here, having accomplished some of the things we’ve accomplished without our incredible community of fans and people that really helped us win some games.”
Izzo has full confidence in Smith and hopes fans will, too.
“So, somehow, some way, be true Spartans, and be like me. I’m going to support [Smith] and I’m going to be there for him, and I think we’ll turn some things around.”
While Izzo comparing his third season to Smith’s second is not a one-of-one comparison, he wants to remind fans that people wanted him run out of town, too.
Should Spartan fans be patient with Smith?
Izzo is a strong voice to listen to, and he knows what he’s talking about, so maybe they should.
