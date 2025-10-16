Spartan Nation

MSU's Special Teams vs. Indiana Could Decide Jonathan Smith's Future

If Jonathan Smith's team is humiliated again, his job might be gone, but the Special Teams could save him from such a situation.

Nathan Berry

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith walks the sideline during the fourth quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith walks the sideline during the fourth quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Head Coach for the Spartans, Jonathan Smith, is on the hot seat after a humiliating game against the University of California, Los Angeles Bruins, and his future in East Lansing hangs in the balance for the rest of the season.

His timeline is short as is, having six or so games to impress donors and fans alike to keep his job, but if Michigan State gets destroyed against the Indiana Hoosiers on the road, his timeline shortens to only a game or two.

MSU, Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the second quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He has to avoid a disaster at all costs, but he might have one saving grace among backups taking over and poor defense in his Special Teams unit, but if they collapse with the team, there will be nothing left to save him.

So what must MSU's special teams accomplish against Indiana, and what must they stop in the Hoosiers' special teams?

The Spartans' Special Teams Jobs Against Indiana

MSU, Martin Connington
Sep 13, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State place kicker Martin Connington (29) kicks a PAT against Youngstown State in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Martin Connington

  • He has missed multiple extra point attempts and a field goal in the team's past few weeks, and should the Spartans' show out and shock the world like UCLA did against Penn State, he has to clean up his game.
Michigan State's Martin Connington makes a field goal against Youngstown State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Connington has had time in the spotlight, but now he needs to build off the pressure around him and make some big-time kicks to keep his coach with the team for another year.

Ryan Eckley And The Return Squad

MSU, Ryan Eckle
Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts against Boston College during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Besides Connington, the Spartans' special teams need to ramp up their intensity in both the return game and punting.
  • It has become far too much of a habit for opponents to start within the 40-yard line or better after the offense stalls out, and when it's the Spartans' turn to run the ball off of a punt, it's been fair caught within the 15.
MSU, Chrishon McCra
Michigan State's Chrishon McCray, left, runs after a catch as UCLA's Scooter Jackson closes in during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Better starts for the offense and defense could make tough games close enough for Smith to be given another year to prove the team can play, but if opponents such as Indiana keep on getting as much room as they have gotten, then the future is even more bleak for Smith.

Indiana's Threats To MSU

MSU, Nico Radicic
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers placekicker Nico Radicic (15) kicks a 42-yard field goal held by punter Mitch McCarthy (44) against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Nico Radicic

  • Nico Radicic, the place kicker for the Hoosiers, might be the most underrated threat to the Spartans' hopes of avoiding a blowout, having been perfect through the season so far.
  • He has made 35/35 PAT's and 7/7 field goals, none farther than the 46, and is scarily consistent in contrast to Connington as of recent.
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers placekicker Nico Radicic (15) celebrates with punter Mitch McCarthy (44) after kicking a 42-yard field goal against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
  • MSU needs to put more pressure on him than any other kicker they have this season; otherwise, his leg may put the Spartans in a big enough deficit for donors to kick Smith out.

Radicic's Teammates

MSU, Jonathan Brady
Sep 12, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Jonathan Brady (0) and Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
  • The Hoosiers return game is nothing to be underestimated, but they are nothing that the Spartans' haven't had to deal with before.
  • Averaging 26.3 yards on a return exemplifies how much the team needs to dial up the punting game in any way possible, but they aren't necessarily dealing with anything special.
MSU, Jonathan Smith
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, center, looks on from the sideline during the third quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A close game at number three ranked Indiana keeps Smith by for a bit longer, and he could potentially salvage the season, but a blowout most likely sends him packing.

So if the special teams keep on giving the offense and defense bad starts, the team will be closer to a blowout than anything else, and Smith will be gone sooner than later. His future very well hangs in the balance of the special teams.

Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU’s special teams when you join our community group, Go Green Go White,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X@MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.