Michigan State's Schedule Isn't Getting Any Easier
Entering the 2025 season, Michigan State's schedule looked relatively favorable, at least as far as life in the Big Ten goes. MSU hosts its annual game against Michigan this year and avoids both defending national champion Ohio State and defending Big Ten champion Oregon. Preseason No. 12 Illinois also isn't on the Spartans' schedule.
Four weeks into the season and after a 45-31 defeat at USC, the final eight games now look more challenging than they did before the season. Here are a few opponents that Michigan State will be dealing with that are surpassing early expectations.
No. 11 Indiana
Indiana wasn't exactly going to sneak up on the college football world like it did last year during Year 1 of the Curt Cignetti era. IU went 11-1 during the regular season with a 47-10 drubbing of MSU in East Lansing and made the College Football Playoff.
Still, there was some expectation that the Hoosiers would take a slight step back. Indiana began the year at No. 20 in the AP Poll.
It was also going to be tough to know just how good IU was for a bit --- its non-conference schedule was weak, to put it kindly (Old Dominion, Kennesaw State, Indiana State).
On Saturday, No. 19 IU got its first test against No. 9 Illinois. It aced the exam and got some extra credit, crushing the Illini 63-10 and shooting up to 11th in this week's rankings as a result.
Michigan State travels to Bloomington to take on Indiana on Oct. 18.
Maryland
Another team that's looking stronger than expected is the Maryland Terrapins.
Like Indiana, the Terps were also beneficiaries of a soft non-conference schedule, as they breezed through Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois, and Towson. That led them into their Big Ten opener, a road contest against Wisconsin. Maryland totally dominated, winning 27-10 but only giving up a sympathy touchdown to the Badgers in the final minute of the game.
One reason for optimism for the Terrapins for both this season and perhaps the next couple of seasons is how well true freshman quarterback Malik Washington has played. The high four-star recruit has thrown for 1,038 yards (third in Big Ten) and eight touchdowns to just one interception.
Maryland isn't ranked in this week's AP Poll, but the 4-0 Terrapins did receive a handful of votes. They'll take on MSU at Ford Field in Detroit to finish the regular season on Nov. 29.
Other Notes
Of everyone on MSU's remaining schedule, there's only one team that has fallen well short of expectations: UCLA. The Bruins have already fired head coach DeShaun Foster and sit at 0-3. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, that game against UCLA is the only game remaining for Michigan State where they are currently favored.
MSU also has two other ranked opponents left to play, besides Indiana. Both have looked about as expected. Penn State started the season No. 2 in the rankings and is now No. 3; Michigan began at No. 14 and is now No. 19 with a loss at current No. 7 Oklahoma.
