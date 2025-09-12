The Promising Start MSU's Malcolm Bell Is off to
The Michigan State Spartans reworked their entire secondary this offseason and have seen major contributions from several transfers.
MSU’s secondary played solid football last season, but Jonathan Smith and his defensive staff knew they needed to improve that group, especially as players like Charles Brantley left in the portal and Ed Woods ran out of eligibility.
Smith and the Spartans added seven cornerbacks and safeties through the transfer portal, and many have seen important action for the squad through the first two games of the season.
No corner has made more of an impact on the MSU secondary than UConn transfer Malcolm Bell. The staff has trusted him to lead the Spartans’ cornerback group, and he is off to a promising start.
Malcolm Bell's hot start
Bell, a grad transfer, has two tackles this season. He totaled 94 tackles, five for loss, a forced fumble, and 13 passes defended in four seasons with the Huskies.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bell has played 111 snaps for the Spartans through two games, the most out of any MSU cornerback. Ade Willie is next on that list with 77.
Per PFF, Bell has been targeted four times and allowed three receptions for 54 yards, but 30 of those came on one play against Western Michigan. He has only allowed two receptions for 24 yards across two games otherwise and has not allowed a touchdown.
Many expected Texas State transfer Joshua Eaton to be the team’s top cornerback, and he has done a solid job in 2025, but Bell has been MSU’s best.
Bell’s positives do not always show up on the stat sheet (the ones that do are impressive), but watching the games, it is easy to see the impact he makes on the field. He lines up against the opposing team’s best receiver and slows them down.
The Spartans have multiple young, inexperienced corners and loose-fitting pieces in the secondary. Having a player like Bell to be a fixture in the defensive backfield goes a long way.
Bell will face some of the Big Ten’s best receivers in the next few weeks, and we will see if his stellar play continues.
Based on how he has started this season, it is hard to believe it won’t.
