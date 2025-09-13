How MSU CB Ade Willie Embodies Spartan Culture
The Michigan State Spartans sought cornerbacks to step up as the room underwent turnover this offseason.
MSU lost Charles Brantley, Ed Woods, Lejond Cavazos, and more through the transfer portal and graduations, so Jonathan Smith and his defensive staff knew they needed to find replacements.
The Spartans added seven cornerbacks and safeties through the transfer portal, and several of those players have contributed positively through the first two games of the season.
However, MSU has also seen growth from its in-house talent. Smith, Blue Adams, and the Spartans’ defensive coaches have to be pleased with what they have seen from homegrown players.
That includes Ade Willie, a senior who has stuck through the offseason tumult and established a major role for himself in 2025. Willie has become MSU’s starting nickel cornerback and has played well.
Ade Willie's impressive journey
Through two games, Willie is already on pace to shatter his career numbers. He has totaled 11 tackles, two for loss, and broken up a pass.
According to Pro Football Focus, Willie is the Spartans’ second-highest snap-taker at cornerback with 77. UConn transfer Malcolm Bell leads the team with 111 as a boundary corner.
Per PFF, Willie has only allowed 51 yards in coverage and has been an exceptional run defender. His 78.4 run defense grade is the highest among Spartan cornerbacks.
While Willie is having a solid statistical season, his story transcends what he has done on the stat sheet. He has stuck it out in East Lansing, despite a coaching change and multiple transfers being brought in to push him down the depth chart.
Willie’s journey has been admirable. He could have transferred from MSU and sought an opportunity at a lower level, but he remained committed to the program, and his loyalty has been rewarded.
Now, Willie is not only a starter for this Spartan defense, but he is also playing at a high level. Teams have been unable to run at him, and he has made plays in coverage.
Willie’s story should be celebrated among college athletics traditionalists who scoff at the ‘new’ way of doing things. He embraced competition, earned a starting spot, and is helping the Spartans win.
That’s what a true Spartan does.
