MSU Football Staff Sends Out Wave of Offers Over Bye Week

Michigan State's football staff is using its bye week to hit the recruiting trail.

The Spartans and Pat Fitzgerald are usually selective about whom they offer to, so any offer they do make is all the more interesting. MSU has recently sent offers to several prospects in the class of 2028. Here's a quick breakdown of each one:

ATH Ramar Thomas

CM’s Ramar Thomas is sent flying on a tackle by Bishop Feehan’s Andrew Orphanos during second quarter action of the Division 2 football championship game between Catholic Memorial and Bishop Feehan at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday, December 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One new player on Michigan State's radar is Catholic Memorial (Mass.) athlete Ramar Thomas. It appears that MSU has its eye on him as a wide receiver prospect, given that Thomas tagged receivers coach Courtney Hawkins in his tweet announcing the offer. Thomas is currently a high three-star prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's also the No. 6 player in his class in Massachusetts and stands at 6'2" and 185 pounds.

Several other Power Four programs have sent offers Thomas' way. That list includes Georgia Tech, Maryland, Rutgers, Boston College, Syracuse, and Vanderbilt. Thomas has also gotten game-day invitations to Tennessee, North Carolina, Arkansas, Penn State, and Wisconsin, which would indicate those are other schools with at least some interest.

RB William Howard

Running backs coach Devon Spalding turned to the Philadelphia area for his latest target. He recently sent an offer to 2028 running back William Howard, who attends Springside Chestnut Hill Academy. Howard is the No. 25 running back in the country for '28 and the No. 14 overall prospect from the state of Pennsylvania on the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Howard's other notable offers right now include Penn State, Kentucky, Pitt, and Syracuse. He was highly productive during his sophomore year in high school, rushing for a reported 1,544 yards and 15 touchdowns. Howard will probably be at his best between the tackles at the next level; his speed and acceleration really pop out on tape when he's running vertically, rather than east-to-west.

OL Declan Heying

The gruff Sparty logo on the helmet of Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic as the team warms up before the football game against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive line coach Nick Tabacca and special teams coordinator LeVar Woods both made some inroads in Iowa. They sent out an offer to offensive lineman Declan Heying. He's a 4-star recruit in the class of 2028 as the 274th overall player in the class, the No. 4 overall player from Iowa, and the No. 2 offensive lineman in the state.

Heying, as one would expect from a blue-chip recruit, has a long list of offers already. Some of the others include Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, UCLA, and Oklahoma. His game-day visits this year have been to Indiana, Penn State, Iowa State, Iowa, and Auburn.

WR Ryan Richmond-McDavis

Wide receiver Ryan Richmond-McDavis is another bona fide blue-chip prospect the Spartans have sent an offer out to. He's from St. Louis and attends Cardinal Ritter College Prep. The rankings have him at 195th overall in the class of 2028, the No. 31 wide receiver, and the No. 2 overall prospect from Missouri. He stands at 5'11" and 160 pounds, but Richmond-McDavis has the catch radius and the strides of somebody larger than that.

Richmond-McDavis, too, has a pretty impressive offer list. Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Indiana make a partial list of the options he has at the moment. He's taken unofficial game-day visits to Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Missouri this season.

RB Peyton Davis

Michigan State running back Jaziun Patterson (4) waits for a carry during a game against Illinois at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Spalding also sent an offer to up-and-coming prospect Peyton Davis, who is from LaGrange, Ga. He's received three total offers from Power Four programs, including Michigan State, and all three of them have come in within the last month. Davis also has Group of Six offers from Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Troy, Appalachian State, and UNLV.

Davis' shiftiness is what stands out the most on tape. He's not the fastest back MSU has looked at this cycle, but he forces quite a few missed tackles and has nice vision. Davis reminds me in some ways of Kay'ron Lynch-Adams, who was a pretty decent back for the Spartans in 2024.

CB Kaleb Woseley

Imhotep Institute cornerback Kaleb Woseley visits Ohio Stadium on the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Going back to Philly, the Spartans' staff and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat extended an offer to 4-star corner Kaleb Woseley. He attends Imhotep Institute Charter High School there and is currently 354th overall in the class of 2028, as well as the No. 36 corner and the No. 11 overall player from Pennsylvania.

Alabama, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Washington, West Virginia, South Carolina, Colorado, and Florida State are some other notable schools that Woseley holds offers from. Something early to watch is that it does seem Michigan State is trying for more blue-chip guys in 2028 than 2027. The question is whether that can turn into commitments and signed letters of intent.