Snap Counts To Know From Michigan State's Loss at UCLA

Michigan State is being forced to extend itself beyond its depth right now.

The Spartans fell to 2-6 overall and 0-5 in Big Ten play on Saturday with a 28-10 loss at No. 9 UCLA, but it's difficult to even blame them. MSU already entered the game with a multitude of significant contributors out due to injury, including starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, and several others went down during the game.

It's all led to some very interesting decisions about how to distribute the snaps. Here are some of the most interesting numbers, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, that came out of this one:

QB Kayd Coffman (33 Snaps) & QB Leo Hannan (21 Snaps)

Michigan State’s Leo Hannan warms up before the football game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you're the glass-half-full type (maybe it's one-eighth full?), the silver lining of Saturday was that Michigan State's two young quarterbacks got some real game reps for the first time. The Spartans had zero career pass attempts available at quarterback with Milivojevic (undisclosed) and backup Cam Fancher (leg) both injured.

Third-stringer and freshman Kayd Coffman came in for 11 offensive snaps at the end of the Wisconsin loss in his only action prior to Saturday. He got the start and finished his day 4-for-10 through the air for 42 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Leo Hannan, a sophomore, hadn't played at all. Coffman looked sharp at the beginning of the game, but the offense really sputtered once UCLA's defense made a few adjustments. Pat Fitzgerald switched to Hannan during the third quarter. Coffman's ball looks a little prettier than Hannan's, but Hannan probably had the better day of the two. He went 9-for-15 for 67 yards and one interception.

RB Brandon Tullis (7 Snaps)

Michigan State RB Brandon Tullis carries the ball as USC DE Braylan Shelby closes in during the Spartans' and Trojans' matchup on Sept. 20, 2025. USC won 45-31. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The lack of playing time for running back Brandon Tullis also feels revealing. Michigan State entered this game without its top two running backs; Cam Edwards is out for the year, and Jaziun Patterson was ruled out on game day with an undisclosed injury. To make matters worse, RB3 Marvis Parrish was injured just a few snaps into his first start in a Spartan uniform.

Tullis was barely out there, despite all the injuries to the guys ahead of him. The run game was a healthy dose of Kenneth Williams, who was largely brought to MSU to be a kick return specialist. Williams had 17 carries on Saturday to Tullis' one.

TE Carson Gulker (6 Snaps)

It felt like gadget tight end Carson Gulker would see the field more in this game, given the circumstances. Michigan State was probably never going to beat UCLA's defense straight-up while on its QB3 and its RB4, but offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan never really dialed up anything super exotic on Saturday. That stuff often includes Gulker, who defenses would have to account for as a rusher, passer, and receiver.

Gulker only got one touch on Saturday, running with the ball once out of a wildcat look and not picking up any yardage. The leap from Division II Ferris State to the Big Ten was always going to be significant, but it felt like during the offseason that Gulker would become a bigger part of the offense than he has been.

WR Samson Gash (19 Snaps)

Michigan State’s Samson Gash celebrates after recovering an onside kick against Illinois during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. The play was reversed after an offside call. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One interesting number from Saturday is wide receiver Samson Gash's 19 offensive snaps. That's a season-high for the speedy freshman, who has had to work from behind a bit as a summer addition who also rehabbed an injury for a good part of fall camp. The 19 offensive snaps are actually more than what Gash had received during the team's first seven games combined (18).

Interestingly, Gash received more snaps than starter Rodney Bullard Jr. (17). He also got his first two college catches on Saturday, picking up nine yards. UCLA was a step in the right direction for Gash, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Gash play more on offense the rest of the way.

DT Carlos Hazelwood (21 Snaps)

Third-year defensive tackle Carlos Hazelwood will likely receive more playing time in the final third of Michigan State's season. He had only received 10 total defensive snaps through MSU's first seven games, but then received 21 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. That can largely be attributed to the injury star nose tackle Ben Roberts suffered on the opening defensive snap as Eli Coenen rolled up on his lower leg/ankle area. Roberts reemerged on the sidelines with crutches.

Assuming Roberts' injury is severe enough to keep him out through the bye week, Hazelwood will join the defensive tackle rotation. He transferred to Michigan State from Toledo this past offseason. Fellow defensive tackles Derrick Simmons (47 snaps) and Mikeshun Beeler (42 snaps) also received a season-high in snaps.