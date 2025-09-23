MSU’s Track Record Coming Out of Bye Weeks
The Michigan State Spartans have reached their first bye week of the 2025 season.
This off week is a chance for Jonathan Smith and his staff to evaluate how things have gone through the first four games of the season and see what they can do when play resumes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 4.
MSU sits at 3-1 this season, which is the same record they had through four games last season. However, things got derailed after that point, and the team won just two more games and missed a bowl for the third consecutive season.
Smith and his staff are hoping to avoid that fate in 2025, as many fans would be encouraged by a bowl appearance in his second season.
With a good 2026 recruiting class and an athletic director who wants to funnel money into the program, things could be looking up for Smith’s program in year two if they make a bowl.
How have bye weeks fared for MSU in the past, and what can we learn about them moving forward?
MSU bye weeks since 2010
Games after the bye have been fairly kind for the Spartans, as they have a 9-8 record in the following week since 2010. Formerly known as the ‘open date,’ MSU is often recharged and ready to take on its opponent.
The Spartans have wins against Purdue, Michigan twice, Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Notre Dame, Indiana, Northwestern, and Iowa. They have losses to Northwestern, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Illinois twice, Michigan, and Rutgers.
MSU has obviously dropped off as a program in recent years, as post-bye week losses have piled up in the last five years compared to the previous 10. A win against the Cornhuskers on the road in a tough environment could turn things around for Smith and his program.
The Spartans have averaged 30 points per game in matchups after the bye week while allowing 27.5, so the team is playing in close games with the offense refreshed and the defense still waking up a bit.
It has been fairly even for the Spartans after a week off in the last 15 years, so the numbers may not indicate much about what to expect against Nebraska in two weeks.
The bottom line is that fans want to see a win and hope a refreshed MSU team can deliver one.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how MSU has performed after the bye week when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.