MSU's Jonathan Smith Goes Over Defeat at USC
Michigan State's 45-31 defeat at No. 25 USC is obviously not the result the Spartans were looking for, but there are some reasons for optimism. MSU fell to 3-1 on the season and now falls into an 0-1 hole in Big Ten play.
After the game, MSU head coach Jonathan Smith went over his team's first loss of the season and talked about what his team did and didn't do well. Watch full video of his postgame press conference below.
Watch Jonathan Smith here:
What also can be found is a transcript of the beginning of Smith's presser.
Transcript
SMITH: We just didn’t have enough. Credit to USC, that’s a good football team… but we didn’t have enough, at the end of the day.
Our guys, I appreciate it; we're down at halftime, went in there, regrouped. SC scores first, in the second half we're down 21 points, and the guys continued to battle, find a way to get into a seven-point game into the third quarter. But then again, we just don't have enough to finish the deal.
Credit to them. I thought a couple of times we had forced them to a fourth down, they convert. A couple of times, the quarterback, we're around him, a chance to come on the ground, don't do it. And so they finished better than us.
Defensively, we've gotta find a way to play the run better throughout the game. And they did a nice job, mixed in some pressure and they were not pressuring. Credit to those guys, the way they ran the ball, that really was a big, big difference, I think, in their success.
They knew they were gonna be exposed in the pass game, but when you got both of that going, pass game and then the run game where it was. Yeah, made it tough.
Q: Do you have injury updates on Wayne Matthews III and others?
SMITH: Yeah, what I was just told quickly that going through all the thorough evaluation, took them over to the hospital, positive signs. But they were looking for confirmation on tests and things, but positive signs, that's what I was quickly told.
Stanton Ramil, first quarter, couldn't return. And then, yeah, Quindarius (Dunnigan) and Nikai (Martinez), both of them, same play, couldn't return after that, and then Wayne.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Smith's press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.