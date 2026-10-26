Michigan State Football vs. UCLA: Breaking Down Special Teams
The Spartans had a rough outing overall against UCLA, but their special teams stood out once again.
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The Spartans fell 28-10 to UCLA this weekend, but there were some things to like from special teams. Let's break them down.
MSU vs. UCLA Special Teams Summary: Punting
- The Spartans found themselves deep in a rut against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins, and while they were forcing turnovers, they were also giving up turnovers of their own. Something needed to happen sooner rather than later, and Rhys Dakin almost had the punt of the season when, unfortunately, nobody from MSU was able to stop it from going into the end zone.
- It was definitely a ball that could have been stopped within the one, but players crashed into each other and everything regarding the play became chaos in a moment. Even though Dakin did his part, and he had a heavy workload with seven punts going for over 300 yards in total, the play near the goal line needs to change in the future to truly bring the best out of what Dakin gives.
MSU vs. UCLA Special Teams Summary: Kicking
- The kicking game was about as good as it could be, considering Liam Boyd was not given anything to do. It makes sense in hindsight, because there was a new QB at the helm in Kayd Coffman, as well as many more injuries that did not do MSU any favors and definitely did not allow them to really get into field goal range.
- Just like Dakin, the Spartans will need to pick up the pace elsewhere in order to bring out the best in their talented special teams. Aside from a blocked kick against Northwestern, Boyd has been lethal when kicking from within his range, but he simply cannot make the impact he should if he is only given one attempt all game, like he was against the Bruins.
MSU vs. UCLA Special Teams Summary: Returning
- Unlike the other two parts of the special teams with kicking and punting, the Spartans could not do all that much to gain an edge in the return game. They only had one kick return for just 15 yards. There needs to be more attempts given before any judgement can be made, though some of the players in the return unit struggled in other places.
- It is worth mentioning that the Spartans did do well in preventing the Bruins from getting any big returns of their own. None of their returns went over 21 yards, and some were kept to within just four yards. Special teams coach LeVar Woods is doing his job excellently, and he has proven that he will be a great asset for MSU in seasons to come, even if the unit is part of a losing team at the moment.
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NATHAN BERRY
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.