Spartan Nation Going Through Emotions After Loss to UCLA

Spartan Nation Reacts To Turbulent UCLA Game: First Half

The Spartans were going up against one of the best teams in the nation in the UCLA Bruins, and they were looking like they would not have a chance going into the game. Not only were many players on the defense injured, but the injury bug had spread to the offense as well by taking out MSU's starting QB Alessio Milivojevic for the game.

That meant the game should have been a blowout, especially because the new QB play could have the chance to be incredibly turbulent. Unfortunately, it was, as Kayd Coffman was struggling a bit with turnover issues in the first half.

Correction: UCLA up 14-7 at half.



MSU got more yards from two FUMBLE returns (112) than its offense (74). H/T @NateBreen for correction.



Coffman had a strong start but is showing that he's a true freshman. MSU defense playing its tail off. Both UCLA TDs came off short fields. — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) October 24, 2026

As seen in the above post, the Spartans were able to get some massive punt returns to make up for the offensive struggles, and all of that came off of the masterfully, and kind of out of nowhere, hand of Devin Vaught, who was doing a very good job at impressing Spartan Nation.

Devin Vaught is a guy. Good find by Fitzgerald and company. Stud — The Wise Man 🔮 (@MajinSparty) October 24, 2026

Devin Vaught is a monster!! — RinneganGojo🇫🇷🇧🇷 (@RinneganGojo) October 24, 2026

The promise that was being shown on the field, as well as the possibility of UCLA's starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach being out after walking off the field limping, gave hope to some of the Spartan Nation.

I’m believing so hard rn. I’m gonna believe everywhere all over the place. MSU Football just played an inspiring half of football, couple tough breaks… but if I’m UCLA, I’m absolutely quivering in fear. — MSURealist (@ProbablyNotMSU) October 24, 2026

However, other parts were not so impressive, as the Spartans had not capitalized on what they had been able to force. However, the first half was about as wild as a half can get while only scoring 21 points between both teams, and the second half would be the only time MSU could make their definitive statement about the game.

Should be 21-7 MSU if we had a brain — KingFitz (@SpartanStan1) October 24, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts To Turbulent UCLA Game: Second Half

The Spartans started the second half on the wrong foot by letting up another touchdown to the Bruins, who looked like they were returning to form, at least rushing game-wise, after the first half.

They also were able to score once more, and nearing the end of the fourth quarter the Bruins were up 28-7. Yes, the Spartans were able to find a field goal by the two minute warning, but an 18-point deficit was sadly not going to be enough to win.

Pat Fitzgerald will win at Michigan State — Peach - CPT (@msupeach) October 24, 2026

Some fans took the loss as a death sentence for the rest of the season, because how could MSU improve without beating the No. 9 team in the whole nation, despite being in the rebuilding phase and needing time without a rotating carousel of coaches?

Msu football is dead. — Hulian Terrell IV (@HulianT4) October 24, 2026

I think the idea that those would be "crazy changes" after probable 2-10 football is the exact problem with MSU. Just hire the right guys then! So we have to deal with another half decade of terrible bc firing bad coaches is a crazy change? This isn't a winning staff or roster. — Zach Barclay (@ThatZachDude) October 24, 2026

However, not everybody was outraged. Some were more surprised at what MSU could have done despite the mass amounts of injuries this season, and others looked at the situation more calmly. Just like the game, the responses from Spartan Nation were quite turbulent.

Michigan State plays hard. The effort is not the issue. Hoenstly don’t think the culture is either. But the talent (even without injuries) just isn’t up to par.



Only one way to fix that in 2026. And it starts in the offseason.



💰💰💰 — Brandon Champion: You Don't Work Hard (@BrandonthaChamp) October 24, 2026

I can’t deal with ignorance. I guess I need to realize that most people typing messages on Twitter are uneducated and no true understanding of football. You just cannot make up some of the dumb stuff being posted on here. Not only for MSU but for other teams. #Firethefans — Kris Pickle (@KrisPickle7) October 24, 2026