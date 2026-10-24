Spartan Nation Going Through Emotions After Loss to UCLA
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Spartan Nation Reacts To Turbulent UCLA Game: First Half
The Spartans were going up against one of the best teams in the nation in the UCLA Bruins, and they were looking like they would not have a chance going into the game. Not only were many players on the defense injured, but the injury bug had spread to the offense as well by taking out MSU's starting QB Alessio Milivojevic for the game.
That meant the game should have been a blowout, especially because the new QB play could have the chance to be incredibly turbulent. Unfortunately, it was, as Kayd Coffman was struggling a bit with turnover issues in the first half.
As seen in the above post, the Spartans were able to get some massive punt returns to make up for the offensive struggles, and all of that came off of the masterfully, and kind of out of nowhere, hand of Devin Vaught, who was doing a very good job at impressing Spartan Nation.
The promise that was being shown on the field, as well as the possibility of UCLA's starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach being out after walking off the field limping, gave hope to some of the Spartan Nation.
However, other parts were not so impressive, as the Spartans had not capitalized on what they had been able to force. However, the first half was about as wild as a half can get while only scoring 21 points between both teams, and the second half would be the only time MSU could make their definitive statement about the game.
Spartan Nation Reacts To Turbulent UCLA Game: Second Half
The Spartans started the second half on the wrong foot by letting up another touchdown to the Bruins, who looked like they were returning to form, at least rushing game-wise, after the first half.
They also were able to score once more, and nearing the end of the fourth quarter the Bruins were up 28-7. Yes, the Spartans were able to find a field goal by the two minute warning, but an 18-point deficit was sadly not going to be enough to win.
Some fans took the loss as a death sentence for the rest of the season, because how could MSU improve without beating the No. 9 team in the whole nation, despite being in the rebuilding phase and needing time without a rotating carousel of coaches?
However, not everybody was outraged. Some were more surprised at what MSU could have done despite the mass amounts of injuries this season, and others looked at the situation more calmly. Just like the game, the responses from Spartan Nation were quite turbulent.
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.