Michigan State-USC Among Most-Watched Games of Week 4
It doesn't look like the 11 p.m. ET kickoff kept eyeballs away from Michigan State last week.
According to Sports Business Journal reporter Austin Karp, the game between the Spartans and the USC Trojans averaged 2.1 million viewers despite the late start time and the fact that the game nearly lasted until 3 a.m. ET this past Sunday morning.
Another interesting fact is that the MSU's game on FOX outdrew the network's primetime game between Arizona State and Baylor, which came down to the final seconds.
According to an article by On3, that number makes it the 10th-largest audience for a college football game during Week 4 and the largest during that late-night slot.
It's also MSU's most-viewed game of the season, surpassing the Spartans' game against Boston College that reportedly drew 1.6 million watchers.
The Top 10 of Week 4
Florida at Miami (7:30 p.m., ABC) - 6.5 million
Auburn at Oklahoma (3:30 p.m., ABC) - 6.1 million
Michigan at Nebraska (3:30 p.m., CBS) - 5.3 million
Texas Tech at Utah (noon, FOX) - 4.0 million
Syracuse at Clemson (noon, ESPN) - 3.4 million
Purdue at Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC) - 3.1 million
Iowa at Rutgers (Friday, 8 p.m., FOX) - 3.0 million
Illinois at Indiana (7:30 p.m., NBC) - 2.5 million
Arkansas at Memphis (noon, ABC) - 2.1 million
Michigan State at USC (11 p.m., FOX) - 2.1 million
Explanation of the Numbers
There are probably only two ways that MSU's contest against the Trojans was able to draw that many people to their TV screens.
Firstly, Michigan State fans may just really, really like staying up late. Given that the Spartans' game against Boston College, which was really more exciting, didn't get as many viewers, that's probably not the correct hypothesis.
What's probably more likely is the lack of competition in the 11 p.m. window. While it was a really late night for those in the Midwest, those out in Los Angeles and the West Coast got a much more normal 8 p.m. start. It would be a lot easier for them to stay up, and given that there are fewer options for football, more of them probably went to FOX to watch the closest blue blood (USC) play.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the viewership numbers for MSU-USC when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.