Michigan State-USC Among Most-Watched Games of Week 4

Despite the super late start time, the Spartans' game against the Trojans drew a large audience.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) score a touchdown against Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) score a touchdown against Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
It doesn't look like the 11 p.m. ET kickoff kept eyeballs away from Michigan State last week.

According to Sports Business Journal reporter Austin Karp, the game between the Spartans and the USC Trojans averaged 2.1 million viewers despite the late start time and the fact that the game nearly lasted until 3 a.m. ET this past Sunday morning.

Another interesting fact is that the MSU's game on FOX outdrew the network's primetime game between Arizona State and Baylor, which came down to the final seconds.

Makhi Frazier
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) moves in against Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

According to an article by On3, that number makes it the 10th-largest audience for a college football game during Week 4 and the largest during that late-night slot.

It's also MSU's most-viewed game of the season, surpassing the Spartans' game against Boston College that reportedly drew 1.6 million watchers.

The Top 10 of Week 4

Miami-Florida
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman David Blay Jr. (11) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Florida at Miami (7:30 p.m., ABC) - 6.5 million

Auburn at Oklahoma (3:30 p.m., ABC) - 6.1 million

Michigan at Nebraska (3:30 p.m., CBS) - 5.3 million

Texas Tech at Utah (noon, FOX) - 4.0 million

Syracuse at Clemson (noon, ESPN) - 3.4 million

Purdue at Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC) - 3.1 million

Iowa at Rutgers (Friday, 8 p.m., FOX) - 3.0 million

Illinois at Indiana (7:30 p.m., NBC) - 2.5 million

Arkansas at Memphis (noon, ABC) - 2.1 million

Michigan State at USC (11 p.m., FOX) - 2.1 million

Explanation of the Numbers

Brandon Tullis
Michigan State RB Brandon Tullis carries the ball as USC DE Braylan Shelby closes in during the Spartans' and Trojans' matchup on Sept. 20, 2025. USC won 45-31. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

There are probably only two ways that MSU's contest against the Trojans was able to draw that many people to their TV screens.

Firstly, Michigan State fans may just really, really like staying up late. Given that the Spartans' game against Boston College, which was really more exciting, didn't get as many viewers, that's probably not the correct hypothesis.

What's probably more likely is the lack of competition in the 11 p.m. window. While it was a really late night for those in the Midwest, those out in Los Angeles and the West Coast got a much more normal 8 p.m. start. It would be a lot easier for them to stay up, and given that there are fewer options for football, more of them probably went to FOX to watch the closest blue blood (USC) play.

Jayden Maiava
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.