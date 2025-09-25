Spartan Nation

What MSU Needs to Focus On During its Bye Week

On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, we go over the things that must improve for MSU over the bye week.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State DT Alex VanSumeren (91) patrols the sidelines with some of his teammates during the Spartans' game against USC on Sept. 20, 2025.
Michigan State DT Alex VanSumeren (91) patrols the sidelines with some of his teammates during the Spartans' game against USC on Sept. 20, 2025.
Michigan State's first bye week of the season is coming at a good time. Exactly a third of the way through the regular season and after a tough 45-31 loss to USC, the week will be a good time for MSU to rest and recuperate a little bit.

But there are still several aspects of the head coach Jonathan Smith's team that need to show some improvement as the full weight of the Big Ten schedule nears.

On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, we go over the different things that the Spartans need to do better over coming out of this bye week and across the final eight games of the season in order to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2021.

Pass Rush

David Santiag
Michigan State's David Santiago, left, tackles Boston College's Turbo Richard during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The biggest thing that Michigan State really needs is an improved pass rush. Whether the Spartans are sending four, five, or six guys, MSU isn't getting to the other's teams quarterback enough.

Through four games, the Spartans have totaled six sacks (two for Anelu Lafaele and Jordan Hall, one each for Jalen Thompson and Malik Spencer). That average of 1.5 sacks per game is tied for 95th in the FBS, which is already not good, but all six of those QB takedowns have been during MSU's two games against non-power conference competition. Michigan State had four against Western Michigan and two versus Youngstown State.

MSU hasn't gotten through a Power Four offensive line yet. It had no sacks against Boston College and none against USC. Something's going to have to change there, as it's only Big Ten teams until the end of the regular season.

Keep Building Offensively

Aidan Chile
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) drops back to pass against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

It'll also be important for Michigan State to keep building off of some good offensive performances. Things haven't been perfect on that side of the ball, but the Spartans were able to move the ball relatively well against a pretty solid USC defense and also had solid days against both Boston College and Youngstown State the two weeks prior.

Quarterback Aidan Chiles has made the leap in his play that everyone has been hoping that he'd make, while wide receivers Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly appear to have forged one of the better duos in the Big Ten. Running back Makhi Frazier has also been pretty solid, currently ranking eighth in the conference in rushing yards (267).

Jonathan Smith
Jonathan Smith patrols the sidelines during Michigan State's game at USC on Sept. 20, 2025.

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.