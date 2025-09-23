Silver Lining for MSU in Road Loss to USC
Michigan State University Knew they had a challenge heading into week four against the 25th-ranked University of Southern California at their home.
MSU faced not only physical but also mental challenges going into this game. Specifically, MSU had to play USC at 11:00 pm EST, but since it was in California, it was only 8:00 for them. Not only is the change weird for the players, but it also affects MSU players negatively. The game starting at 11 means players will most likely be drowsier while playing, and it adds another layer of difficulty to an already challenging game.
This game is not just another game; it is the conference opener for both teams. This game sets an example for the rest of conference play. USC is looking to make a playoff push and win the Big Ten. USC has an incredible roster under Lincoln Riley and has a good chance at a Big Ten title shot.
MSU Really wanted this win because it would set back the narrative from last year where MSU can't compete in the new Big Ten Era. A win would also set Jonathan Smith and the Spartans one win closer to a bowl game.
Even though MSU lost 31-45, a couple of things went well. One of them, Aidan Chiles, continues to show his maturity. Chiles threw 12 completions for 212 yards. Along with that, he threw for three touchdowns. Although MSU lost, Chiles demonstrated improvements, notably completing another game without an interception.
Another Impact player is Nick Marsh. The reason he has an impact isn't because of his stats this week, as he only accumulated two catches for 28 yards. His impact came when he was consistently double-teamed. His attraction allowed other MSU wide receivers to get open, helping Aidan Chiles get rid of the ball.
Although MSU lost, they played well against USC. There is no such a good loss, but MSU showed its potential offensively against a put-together USC defense. MSU plays Nebraska next, which also has a lethal offense, and that game looks to be a shootout in the making.
