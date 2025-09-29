Spartan Nation

Decade of Matchups: MSU's Victories Against Michigan Reviewed

While MSU rests, thoughts often go to their rivals with the games only weeks away, so how has MSU done recently against their biggest rival, Michigan?

Nathan Berry

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) and linebacker Josh Ross (12) during the second half Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) and linebacker Josh Ross (12) during the second half Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Rivalry games are the foundation on which many college football seasons come to fruition, and the same remains true for the Michigan State Spartans in 2025's week 9 with the Battle For The Paul Bunyan Trophy against the Michigan Wolverines.

History also matters greatly with rivals, having long-time records and dozens of games played in a passionate war for both fans and players, much more than the already important history between week-to-week opponents.

With that in mind, how has MSU done against its biggest rivals in the Wolverines over the past decade, and when have they added to their record?

The Exciting Victories

Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman D'Quan Douse (94) celebrates in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
  • Unfortunately for the Spartans, Michigan has gotten the better of the two teams in the past ten years, having handed MSU six losses, but still allowing four wins, making their record in the past decade 4-6.
  • However, when it comes to the games that MSU has won, each match has been a thrilling nail-biter, with the largest margin of victory being an exhilarating four points.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Rocky Lombardi (4) throws a pass in the third quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. The Bengals fell to 0-2 in the preseason on a 27-3 loss to the Bears. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Their closest match comes in at one point less, taking place in 2020 when the team was led by quarterback Rocky Lombardi and wide receiver Ricky White III.
  • In that game, both teams scored an average of six to seven points a quarter in a dead heat, but the Wolverines lost because of a lone field goal in the second quarter compared to the touchdown that MSU had received.

Back Then Compared To Now

MSU, Ricky White II
Michigan State's Ricky White, left, catches a touchdown as Michigan's Gemon Green defends during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. 201031 Msu Um 046a / Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
  • Because the wins for MSU have all been extremely close in past years, that raises the question regarding whether or not the Spartans will be able to completely control the game or if they will be forced to go blow-for-blow.
  • However, even though he is very talented, the Michigan offense is led by true-freshman Bryce Underwood, and having not faced a rivalry as big as this one before, the Spartans have a chance to rally around his weaknesses and make him fold under the pressure.
MSU, Jonathan Smith
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith jogs back to the sideline before the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nothing is guaranteed, but because of MSU's extreme offensive capabilities, which could lead to a win similar to 2021's 37-33 victory, it's clear that the Paul Bunyan Trophy could very well be heading to East Lansing this year among other trophies.

