Decade of Matchups: MSU’s Victories Over Penn State Reviewed
Rivalry games are the foundation on which many college football seasons come to fruition, and the same remains true for the Michigan State Spartans in 2025's week 12 in the Battle For The Land Grant Trophy against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
History also matters greatly with rivals, having long-time records and dozens of games played in a passionate war for both fans and players.
With that in mind, how has MSU done against one of their biggest rivals in the Nittany Lions over the past decade, and when have they added to their record?
The Exciting Victories
- From 2015 to 2024, MSU has won nearly all of their games, keeping their record at an intensely close 18-19-1.
- Their wins in 2015 and 2018 were won by more than a field goal, and while still notable, are less notable than their wins in 2017 and 2021.
2017
- In 2017, led by Brian Lewerke on offense and David Dowell on defense, MSU relied on consistency to win the game, and their reliance proved steadfast, giving them a 27-24 victory.
- Their win involved shutouts in the second and fourth quarters, and seven points scored in each of every quarter except in the fourth, where they landed two field goals instead of a touchdown.
- The Spartans finished their season with a bowl game blowout against Washington State, and remained ranked as the fifteenth-best team in the nation after their wins and losses.
2021
- The 2021 Nittany Lions did what the 2017 Spartans strove to do: be consistent in scoring, never letting the opposing defense hold them to under six points.
- However, MSU was the opposite of their previous team, and exploded on offense in quarter one, but collapsed right after, without Lewerke, who had been replaced by Payton Thorne instead.
- They still came out victorious 30-27, but they came far too close to losing against an unranked team as the ninth ranked team in the nation.
- They capped off their season right after in a bowl game against the 13th-ranked Pitt, and it was a sign of optimism for the Spartans, but unfortunately, they began to lose in the years after.
A win could mean everything for the Spartans' against the Nittany Lions, and it could propel them into further stardom for both the playoffs and next year, but should they lose, history projects mixed opinions.
