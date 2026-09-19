How To Watch, Listen to MSU's Rivalry Game at Notre Dame

Michigan State is jumping into the deep end of the swimming pool on Saturday night.

The Spartans (2-0) did what they were supposed to do against Toledo and Eastern Michigan , but now they're making a massive leap in competition against No. 3 Notre Dame (2-0) on the road in the first "Battle for the Megaphone" since 2017. Here's how you can watch the game on TV or listen on the radio:

TV Information

Sep 12, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) hands off to running back Aneyas Williams (22) against the Rice Owls during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff Time: 7:36 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC | Streaming: Peacock

Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play); Todd Blackledge (analyst); Kathryn Tappen (sidelines)

Radio Information - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State running back Cam Edwards walks off the field after a 35-7 win over Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI



Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 178 or 232 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 956

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)

Series History vs. Notre Dame

Sep 23, 2017; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Brian Allen (65) prepares to snap the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half a game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The nine-year gap between Michigan State and Notre Dame games is the longest the rivalry has endured in decades; the two programs didn't meet from 1922 to 1947. The teams played every year from 1959 to 1994.

After a two-year hiatus, it resumed from 1997 to 2013. Then, the two teams had a home-and-home series in 2016 and 2017. Notre Dame is scheduled to come to East Lansing in 2027, and then the rivalry seems set for another indefinite pause.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to a referee after a play against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 47-29-1, excluding two vacated Irish wins from 2012 and 2013. They won the last meeting in 2017 in East Lansing, 38-10. Michigan State won the year prior in South Bend, 36-28. MSU is 14-29 all-time in South Bend.

This will be the highest-ranked Notre Dame team the Spartans will face since Michigan State faced the Irish while they were ranked No. 1 in 1990. MSU was ranked 24th then and lost that game at home, 20 - 19.

Odds of an Upset

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is shown during the first quarter of their game against Wisconsin Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State would have to snap a few streaks to pull off a giant upset here. The Spartans have lost 11 straight games against AP Top 25 teams overall, 12 straight to AP Top 5 teams, and 12 straight while unranked against AP Top 5 teams.

Notre Dame has been susceptible to the early-season upset under Marcus Freeman, though. The Fighting Irish lost at home to Marshall in 2022 while ranked No. 8, and then lost to Northern Illinois in 2024 while ranked No. 5.