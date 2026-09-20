Spartan Nation Encouraged Following Loss to Notre Dame

Michigan State wasn't able to pull off the upset against No. 3 Notre Dame, falling 27-10. Here's how Spartan Nation reacted to the contest.

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald arrives before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The First Quarter: An Interesting Start

The Spartans started the game by allowing a 61-yard pass, but then followed it up with stifling defense that turned an almost definite touchdown into only a field goal. They continued to play well on defense, but their offense and special teams had some mistakes.

Regardless, the Spartans held the Fighting Irish to 10 in the first quarter with a good-looking drive ahead of them in the second quarter, which left fans rightfully upset but also intrigued.

What an unbelievable special teams play on the fake punt by Keshawn Williams. Most disciplined special teams play I've seen from MSU in years. — Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) September 20, 2026

The Second Quarter: Some Momentum for the Spartans

The Spartans were poised to score with a wide-open receiver in the end zone, and the ball was dropped. They almost converted again but settled for a field goal, showing MSU had the potential to get things going; however, fans were more focused on what could have been instead of what was.

He dropped a wide open pass 😩🤯😔 #MSU — Charita (@ChaMoStew) September 20, 2026

Dropped wide open TD…Being an MSU football fan encapsulated in one moment. — Kyle Neff (@kyle_neff1) September 20, 2026

The Fighting Irish drove down the field and scored, albeit with a somewhat close call at the end, to make the game 17-3. Both teams had rough plays and penalties on the drive, which fans did not like to see, but most of the focus was on the score and the unsportsmanlike penalty that many believed should have went differently.

…refs uhhhh kinda uhhhh tearing up msu…



I’m not gonna complain but im #noticing — ❤︎ 𝓂𝒶𝒹𝒶𝓂ℯ 𝒷𝓁𝓊ℯ𝒷ℯ𝓇𝓇𝓎 ❤︎ (@mme_blueberry) September 20, 2026

Apparently they said ND crossed the goal line before the fumble, only thing I can think of. Because that should be a fumble at the 1 and then backed up after the celebration penalty. Fitzgerald waved his hand in disgust at the refs. Notre Dame 17, MSU 3, 4:46 2Q. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 20, 2026

MSU did not like that, so they, in turn, stormed down the field with a massive catch from Rodney Bullard Jr. and a beautiful throw from Milivojevic, followed by a rushing touchdown from Cam Fancher to put the game back within one possession. The Michigan State Spartans were not going to leave the No. 3 team in the nation alone and entered the half down 17-10.

MSU looking competitive against Notre Dame — Josh (@JoshuaOgundu) September 20, 2026

The Third Quarter: A Massive Stall

Neither team found much advantage until the end of the third quarter, when Notre Dame drove for a field goal, and the Spartans gave it all they had to stop it from becoming a touchdown. The end of the quarter showed a promising Spartans drive, and fans gained confidence.

There’s so many breaks that have gone Notre dames way in this game. This msu team is not far off — Trouble With The Slap (@trblewithdaslap) September 20, 2026

MSU is a couple mistakes away from being tied with these guys and have the ball. We might not win this but let’s make them sweat this out! — Fighting With A Vim! (@onlycolors_MSU) September 20, 2026

The Fourth Quarter: Where MSU Ran Out of Gas

MSU lost its third-quarter momentum in the fourth quarter, as a messy string of events similar to the first quarter occurred, and Notre Dame scored again. This is when fans started to lose hope for the game itself, but MSU's stock for the season began to rise.

NFL throws by CJ Carr all day long he’s a stud.

MSU will compete with the best in the B10 if they can play like this every week — the don (@keyywann) September 20, 2026

Another strong sign for MSU no dumb penalties or late hits.

They don’t win this game but will win a lot in the coming years. — Tim Simpson (@RunCoach341) September 20, 2026

The rest of the game was a mix of rough and good, with the team being generally exhausted but still fighting. MSU may have lost, but the future is looking surprisingly bright for the Spartans.

pat fitzgerald will be the guy for michigan state



the most fun i’ve seen for a msu football game in years



we move go green — william (@willy__smith) September 20, 2026