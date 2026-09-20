Spartan Nation Encouraged Following Loss to Notre Dame
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Michigan State wasn't able to pull off the upset against No. 3 Notre Dame, falling 27-10. Here's how Spartan Nation reacted to the contest.
The First Quarter: An Interesting Start
The Spartans started the game by allowing a 61-yard pass, but then followed it up with stifling defense that turned an almost definite touchdown into only a field goal. They continued to play well on defense, but their offense and special teams had some mistakes.
Regardless, the Spartans held the Fighting Irish to 10 in the first quarter with a good-looking drive ahead of them in the second quarter, which left fans rightfully upset but also intrigued.
The Second Quarter: Some Momentum for the Spartans
The Spartans were poised to score with a wide-open receiver in the end zone, and the ball was dropped. They almost converted again but settled for a field goal, showing MSU had the potential to get things going; however, fans were more focused on what could have been instead of what was.
The Fighting Irish drove down the field and scored, albeit with a somewhat close call at the end, to make the game 17-3. Both teams had rough plays and penalties on the drive, which fans did not like to see, but most of the focus was on the score and the unsportsmanlike penalty that many believed should have went differently.
MSU did not like that, so they, in turn, stormed down the field with a massive catch from Rodney Bullard Jr. and a beautiful throw from Milivojevic, followed by a rushing touchdown from Cam Fancher to put the game back within one possession. The Michigan State Spartans were not going to leave the No. 3 team in the nation alone and entered the half down 17-10.
The Third Quarter: A Massive Stall
Neither team found much advantage until the end of the third quarter, when Notre Dame drove for a field goal, and the Spartans gave it all they had to stop it from becoming a touchdown. The end of the quarter showed a promising Spartans drive, and fans gained confidence.
The Fourth Quarter: Where MSU Ran Out of Gas
MSU lost its third-quarter momentum in the fourth quarter, as a messy string of events similar to the first quarter occurred, and Notre Dame scored again. This is when fans started to lose hope for the game itself, but MSU's stock for the season began to rise.
The rest of the game was a mix of rough and good, with the team being generally exhausted but still fighting. MSU may have lost, but the future is looking surprisingly bright for the Spartans.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.