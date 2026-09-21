How NFL Standouts Are Building MSU Recruiting Reputation

The Spartans have not had the most amazing reputation over the past few years, as they have had only one winning season in recent memory and overall have seemed lackluster compared to the years that Mark Dantonio led the team.

With things being lackluster, it is hard for the team to find recruits at the top of the food chain, as they end up at colleges with a better current reputation first, and the overall talent gap becomes larger each year between MSU and the biggest schools.

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald arrives before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, things are vastly changing recruiting-wise for the Spartans because of their new head coach, Pat Fitzgerald, as he has already done wonders in turning the team around in his first season in East Lansing.

He's coached them to a 2-1 record, and while it may sound a bit weird, an encouraging loss against the number three ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish . Fitzgerald has done everything he can to raise the reputation, and therefore the maximum talent attainable, for the Spartans, and now MSU alumni are doing their part to raise the ceiling in the NFL.

What MSU Alumni Are Doing in the NFL

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big name that everybody recognizes is Kirk Cousins, who has had an underdog story in his own right but has generally been a very consistent name in the NFL as both a star and an MSU advocate.

He had a great three touchdown game against the Los Angeles Chargers in his latest match, which is most certainly impressive, but it is the weapon that he found for two touchdown receptions that does the most for the Spartans. That player is Cody White, who was elevated to the team not too long ago as shown in the interview below.

White played college football for the Spartans, and he has had no shortage of grinding to do in the NFL, as his first real opportunity of sorts was in his most recent game with Cousins against the Chargers. He had two receptions for 24 yards, and both were for touchdowns, which his head coach Klint Kubiak was pleased with.

“He’s just the same guy that I knew last year. I’m really proud of him and that can be said about a lot of players. When his number’s called, he’s making the plays and obviously makes us have to make decisions.”

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) is interviewed after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, the MSU legend Cousins also had some kind things to say about White:

"Cody [White] showed me a lot today. I remember watching him at Michigan State because you know I would watch the games from a distance and I always felt he attacked the football and made great plays with his hands, played big and it was very natural for him. So, I guess those are my banked reps if you will just watching him play for Michigan State and then being able to when he arrived trying to translate that to the here and now.”

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has immediately put the Raiders under duress with how they will manage their roster, but for the Spartans he is being an amazing example of the grit that East Lansing brings and will bring to future recruits.

He is a guy who knows how to catch the ball and also how to never give up. When a potential recruit sees that success in the NFL, and a coach in East Lansing that knows how to bring that out of players, the option becomes all that much easier to make at the end of the day.