MSU's Doug Wojcik Being Considered for HC Opening at Alma Mater
Michigan State associate head coach Doug Wojcik, Tom Izzo's right-hand man, could potentially be moving on after this season.
Sources close to the situation have informed Michigan State Spartans On SI (Spartan Nation) that Wojcik is a person of interest to succeed Ed DeChellis as the men's basketball head coach at the Naval Academy, Wojcik's alma mater.
DeChellis announced on Wednesday that he will retire, concluding a 14-year career as head coach of the Midshipmen.
Spartan Nation believes Wojcek would be interested.
The longtime coach is in his seventh season with the Spartans. He began his coaching career at Michigan State in 2003 as an assistant and was promoted to associate head coach for the 2004-05 season before making a return to East Lansing in 2018. He also currently serves as the program's director of recruiting.
Wojcik was recently recognized as the Big Ten's Assistant Coach of the Year, while Izzo was awarded the conference's Coach of the Year award.
"It's a collection of a group of people," Wojcik had told WILX News 10. "And then, it really makes me happy that if I was to receive this award, to do it the year Coach [Izzo] was named Coach of the Year."
Wojcik began his coaching career at Navy, serving as an assistant from 1992 to 1999. He then served stints as an assistant at Notre Dame and North Carolina before coming to Michigan State for his first stint with the program.
Wojcik then served as the head coach at Tulsa from 2005 to 2012 and Charleston from 2012 to 2014. He then acted as a special assistant at Gonzaga for a season and an assistant at East Carolina the season after that.
He is Tulsa's all-time winningest head coach, having led the Golden Hurricane to 140 wins.
Wojcik played four seasons at Navy, where he was named an All-CAA honoree. He is a member of the Navy Athletics Hall of Fame.
In his seven seasons with the Spartans, Wojcik has helped lead Michigan State to three Big Ten regular season titles, a Big Ten Tournament title and two Final Four appearances.
