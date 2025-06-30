Which Game Stood Out the Most to MSU's Jase Richardson
Former Michigan State guard Jase Richardson created some cherishable memories for the Spartan faithful in his lone season in East Lansing.
While helping lead the Spartans to a Big Ten title and Elite Eight run, Richardson broke out as one of the top freshmen in the nation, putting together iconic performances that would insert him into NBA Draft conversations.
And Richardson, of course, would be drafted, selected by the Orlando Magic with the 25th overall pick last week.
As he starts his next chapter, Richardson reflected on the game that stood out the most to him as a Spartan. It wasn't his first start in what ended up being a career game against Oregon. And it wasn't any game in the tournament.
It was Senior Day against Michigan when the Spartans vanquished the Wolverines, 79-62, and raised the Big Ten title banner.
"I think that's one of the biggest games," Richardson said. "In my mind, that was the most important one to me -- being able to celebrate that championship with my brothers. Everything that happened Senior Night. And I was so proud of everybody, just how we handled that game and how we were as a team.
"And it was a really sad moment, in my opinion, because just having all of those guys their last game there and just all the energy and everybody's family being there (while) we're celebrating a championship, it was one of the most humbling experiences."
Richardson finished with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Despite a half-court altercation that interrupted the Spartans' senior tradition, it truly was a special day for a team that closed out the regular season with seven straight wins, putting the cherry on top with a resounding win over its greatest rival in front of its home crowd.
It was the first time Michigan State had raised a Big Ten championship banner since 2020. Richardson shares that achievement with his father, Jason, who was part of two Big Ten title teams.
It was moments like that one that made the magical 2024-25 season what it was, as the Spartans proved the doubters wrong and won the conference by three games before making a run to the Elite Eight.
