How MSU's Fears Reacted to Spartans' Huge Victory at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. --- The energy inside the Mackey Arena visiting locker room after the game was high.

Even though there was a pretty good gap of probably about 40 minutes between when the final buzzer sounded and when media was let in, it felt like a locker room full of people who just got their biggest win of the season. No. 13 Michigan State's 76-74 upset win over No. 8 Purdue on Thursday is massive for both this team's overall momentum and its positioning in March.

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) calls a play during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"We knew this whole week, it was just sticking together, being together, being connected," MSU point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. said after the game. "And even the [players-only meeting], we just had to figure out why, what we needed to do, how we were getting off to slow starts, and kind of look in the mirror.

"We have four games left in the Big Ten schedule [before Purdue], and just understand how we can be better as a team, be better as a player, be better as a group. I think today, we built it, and we bonded. Everybody had a big impact in today's game."

Full Video of Fears Postgame

More Thoughts on Thursday's Win, Fears

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) calls a play during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One of the big storylines of this one was Fears against four-year Purdue starting point guard Braden Smith . Both of them are the top two assist-getters in the entire country, with Smith actually recording his 1,000th career assist during the first half of Thursday's game.

The individual battle was tight, as expected. Smith had 12 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists (four turnovers). Fears had 12 points and six assists (one turnover). Smith got more assists, but Fears did take care of the ball much better than him. Points off turnovers being 19-5 in favor of MSU was a big reason the Spartans walked out of Mackey with a victory.

One of the important things here is that Fears doesn't have to carry the team anymore. Everything is still going to flow through him offensively the rest of the way, but it no longer feels like he needs to do everything. The shakiest stretch of the season was probably from that game at Rutgers to the Wisconsin game --- Fears averaged 22.0 points and 10.8 assists across that five-game stretch that resulted in a 2-3 record.

Now, Michigan State has won three straight games. Fears has only needed to average 13.0 points and 8.0 assists per game. Those are still some good numbers, but it's a much more sustainable practice than what MSU was doing for a couple of weeks.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. jogs out to the court after being introduced as a starter against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's game vs. Purdue when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW