Where MSU's Jase Richardson Ranks on 'NBA Draft Big Board'
For the first time since 2018, Michigan State will likely have a player go in the first round of the NBA Draft, as it's all but certain that Spartan one-and-done Jase Richardson will hear his name called as one of the first 30 picks.
Where he lands has become quite unpredictable, but it's been clear since he first began appearing in mock drafts that he is one of the 20 best prospects.
ESPN reaffirmed that with its final ranking of the "top 100 prospects."
Richardson came in at No. 18.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony pinpointed the Michigan State product's strengths:
"Richardson exceeded expectations and emerged as a key player for Michigan State as a freshman with his efficiency and mistake-free basketball. His pace, skill level, feel for the game, shotmaking prowess and defensive intensity give him an outstanding framework to build upon at 19 years old."
Givony then identified Richardson's weaknesses:
"His best work came operating off the ball last season, but he is undersized at the NBA level even for the point guard position. He is left-hand dominant and looks somewhat passive at times as a shot creator."
Givony then gave his final "verdict" on Richardson:
"Richardson improved significantly as the season moved on, seizing the opportunity to play a bigger role in the Spartans' offense when they needed a jolt amid a late-season slump. His floor spacing, finishing craft and role-playing qualities stand out, but he'll need to mature as a playmaker as he transitions to the NBA."
In his lone season at Michigan State, Richardson averaged just over 12 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting nearly 50% from the field.
He started the season on the bench before working his way into the starting lineup in Michigan State's home game against Oregon on Feb. 8, when he scored a career-high 29 points, a season-high for the Spartans. He remained in the starting lineup, never looking back.
It was a heck of a story and one that Michigan State fans will remember forever. Once again, Tom Izzo will send another talented player to the NBA, a level where many Spartans have thrived before and still do.
The 2025 NBA Draft begins Wednesday.
