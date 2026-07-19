MSU's Fourth Best Way To Approach Starting Five

The Spartans have one of the most talented rosters in all of college basketball with a healthy array of veterans and newcomers, as well as a wide selection of size, shooting skill, and playmaking ability.

Since they are hoping to win a national title this year, something that is very possible as long as every MSU player continues to fix their individual games this off-season, coach Tom Izzo will need to construct a very balanced starting five that is capable of leading the team consistently.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo lays into Michigan State guard Trey Fort (9) during a time out in the first half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fifth most likely starting five took advantage of a player that many would not expect to start this year, but has the skill in order to do so, and the fourth best starting five takes advantage of yet another young talent, but one who has much better chances at starting.

The Two Obvious Picks

Michigan State and Team LAFCU’s Jeremy Fears Jr. passes the ball behind his back against Team BLT’s during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These two players are going to be on every starting five and work well with every player that fills the rest of the starting roles, being Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr.

The former is the leader of the team who will be in charge of spacing the court out and deciding who gets the ball and when, while also being able to pick it up himself and lead the charge.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) shoots a free throw against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The latter will often be the one receiving from Fears Jr. and creating the hype the team needs, especially when in a desperate moment of struggle.

The Next Pretty Obvious Pick

Team Motorcars’ and Michigan State's Anton Bonke dunks during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans need a center; they need the size of one, and they need the spacing that is created, and luckily, they have found a player who can fill that void in Anton Bonke, a transfer from the Charlotte 49ers.

He is most likely going to be on any starting five that Izzo comes up with, and on this particular roster, he can form a one-two punch with almost any player on the court, making the team that much more dangerous.

The 50/50 At Four

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Michigan with forward Jaxon Kohler (0) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans have a pretty odd situation on their hands, as the once harsh exit of Jaxon Kohler might not be so permanent, and the former senior may have one more year of eligibility on his hands.

If Kohler can come back the Spartans get an immense boost of shooting and size back once again, along with more veteran experience to lead the team, and MSU would definitely need that.

Team Tri-Star and Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch dunks against Team Faygo during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, if he cannot return, then Jesse McCulloch would be taking the fourth spot, as he showed much potential last year and is able to get back on the court again after an injury took him out of the spotlight.

The Final Spot Has A Familar Face

Team SPS’ and Michigan State's Jordan Scott makes a 3-pointer against Team Motorcars during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What makes this starting five unlikely is the fact that it has three forwards, which could work in MSU's favor, but would take away from a designated shooter even in the case of Kohler returning.

The third forward would be Jordan Scott, who is poised to take a superstar leap this year, and doing so would be the final thing needed to propel MSU to a natty. He's already started with multiple of the players in this theoretical, which would also greatly boost team chemistry.