Former Spartan Wing Signs with Pro Team
Another Michigan State Spartan has taken their basketball career overseas.
On Monday, Rigas Zelli, a professional basketball team in Latvia, announced it has signed former Spartan wing Frankie Fidler.
Fidler had recently been part of the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Summer League team.
That followed what was Fidler's lone season with the Spartans, whom he joined after spending the majority of his career with the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Frankie Fidler's lone season at Michigan State
Fidler started the first seven games of Michigan State's 2024-25 season but would then come off the bench the rest of campaign, serving as a sneaky backup who could give the Spartans a boost when he checked in.
Fidler contributed 10 crucial points in Michigan State's Round of 32 victory over New Mexico in what was one of his most important performances of the season. He scored in double digits 12 times, including a season-high 18-point outing against Penn State and a 13-point performance in the Spartans' narrow overtime victory in the Maui Invitational.
Fidler concluded his final season having averaged 7.0 points per game and 3.3 rebounds while playing in all 37 of Michigan State's contests.
"I thought it exceeded my expectations as far as winning things and doing things and experiencing things," Fidler said of his season at Michigan State following the Spartans' loss to Auburn in the Elite Eight. "Michigan State is one of the biggest brands in college basketball.
" ... I'm just really grateful that I was able to be a part of one of coach (Tom) Izzo's teams and all the lessons that he taught me, all the little things that will help to winning, I'm going to take with me my entire life."
Fidler spent three seasons at Omaha, where he was a first-team All-Summit League honoree in his final season with the program when he averaged over 20 points per game.
The former Michigan State forward embraced taking on a lesser role with the Spartans compared to being the top dog at Omaha. It was what he had to sacrifice to win, and as a reward, he got to experience a Big Ten title and a deep NCAA Tournament run that he'll remember forever.
Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Fidler's season with the Spartans when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.