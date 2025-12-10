Former MSU Basketball Legend Returning to Program as Staffer

A name that Michigan State fans know well is back with the men's basketball program in a new role.

On Monday, head coach Tom Izzo said on his radio show that program legend Raymar Morgan, who played for the Spartans from 2006-10, is now a part of the team's staff as a student assistant. Morgan averaged 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during his four-year college career and is currently 13th on the program's all-time scoring list.

Mar 29, 2009; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Raymar Morgan (2), guard Korie Lucious (34), and guard Chris Allen (3) celebrate in the closing moments of the second half of the finals of the midwest region of the 2009 NCAA mens basketball tournament against the Louisville Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Michigan State beat Louisville 64-52. | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

"When [Morgan] got done, he almost made the Chicago Bulls, so he had to leave that semester, because of his training," Izzo said. "Then he got picked up by a team in Europe and actually did very well over there.

"So he was still a semester short of graduation. He's married, and he's got two kids, and his wife was smart enough to tell him, 'Your butt is going back to school...' Raymar just came up here and said, 'Anything I can help you with?" Well, you can be a student assistant."

Morgan is not the only former Michigan State player and Izzo product who is back on the coaching staff. Former center Goran Suton is also a graduate assistant on the team. He and Morgan were teammates for three seasons.

"Raymar is back helping, and he's really intelligent," Izzo also said.

More on Morgan's Career

Apr 2, 2010; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Raymar Morgan (right) and guard Durrell Summers (15) during practice the day before the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2010 NCAA mens basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Morgan was a significant contributor for MSU all four seasons he was in East Lansing. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team after averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during his first season with the Spartans. That was actually a down season for Michigan State, ending with a 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and an exit in the second round. The 2006-07 season is the most recent campaign in which the Spartans did not appear in the AP Top 25 at any point.

The down years stopped there. Morgan averaged a career-high 14.0 points as a sophomore, leading the team in scoring. He started all 36 of MSU's games and became a second-team All-Big Ten selection. Michigan State reached the Sweet 16 as a 5 seed before falling to top-seeded Memphis.

Michigan State's best season with Morgan came during his junior year and the 2008-09 season. Morgan's stats shrank a little bit, but the Spartans won the Big Ten regular season title by four games and reached the Final Four and the national championship game.

MSU reached the Final Four again during Morgan's senior year, where he averaged 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Spartans' season ended vs. Butler when Gordon Hayward's foul on Draymond Green was not called in the closing seconds with the Spartans down by one.

Apr 3, 2010; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Raymar Morgan (2) shoots between Butler Bulldogs guard/forward Gordon Hayward (20) and forward Matt Howard (54) during the second half of the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2010 NCAA mens basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images