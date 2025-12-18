Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 18
The Toronto Raptors got back on track with a win in Miami to end a four-game skid before this mini-break, while the Milwaukee Bucks were blown out in Brooklyn to continue their up-and-down stretch.
The Bucks are now just 11-16 on the season and 8-7 at home, while the Raptors are 8-5 on the road and 16-11 overall. Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo is still out due to a right calf strain.
This will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams, but the first in Milwaukee, after the Bucks won 122-16 back in October, and Toronto won 128-100 last month.
The oddsmakers have the Raptors as road favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Raptors vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors -5.5 (-104)
- Bucks +5.5 (-119)
Moneyline
- Raptors: -205
- Bucks: +170
Total
- 219.5 (Over -107/Under -117)
Raptors vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN-WI, TSN
- Raptors record: 16-11
- Bucks record: 11-16
Raptors vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – out
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Alijah Martin – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Jakob Poeltl – probable
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – out
- Cole Anthony – questionable
- AJ Green – questionable
- Kyle Kuzma – questionable
- Taurean Prince – out
Raptors vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
Bucks power forward Bobby Portis has had his moments this season, including a 27-point night on 11 of 13 shooting two games ago, but those types of performances are heavily outnumbered by single-digit efforts.
Portis is averaging just 11.9 points per game this season, down two whole points from his 13.9 average last year. His playing time is also down by nearly four minutes per contest.
This will be the third time Portis has matched up against the Raptors this season, and it hasn’t gone well for him. He had 11 points on 5 of 13 shooting back on November 24, and just two points on 1 of 8 shooting on November 4.
I’ll fade Portis once again against a strong Toronto defense.
Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
I’m not only fading Portis, but both team offenses as well.
The Raptors and Bucks have both trended to the under this season, with Milwaukee’s scoring fading due to injuries. Milwaukee has gone under the total in eight of its last 10 games, while Toronto has done the same in eight of 11 and nine of its last 13 contests.
These teams are each in the bottom half of the league in terms of scoring, and Toronto allows the seventh-fewest points per game in the league.
Pick: Under 219.5 (-117)
