Spartans' Fidler Invited to NBA Summer League
Michigan State forward Frankie Fidler is the latest Spartan to earn an NBA Summer League invite.
According to Ana Bellinghausen of CBS Sports and Hurrdat Sports, Fidler was invited by the Milwaukee Bucks to play on their Summer League Team.
Fidler went undrafted as he was not projected to be selected in the limited two rounds of last weekend's NBA Draft. The only way that he was going to make an NBA roster was by impressing through the summer league.
Fidler spent just one season in East Lansing this past season after transferring from Omaha, where he played the first three seasons of his collegiate career. After averaging 20.1 points in his final season with the Mavericks, Fidler posted 7.0 points on 39% shooting with 3.3 rebounds for MSU in 2024-25.
It will be limited opportunities for Fidler as the NBA Summer League schedule is short-lived. Four games will decide if Fidler earns himself a training camp invite, a roster spot or even a two-way contract with the Bucks' G League team, the Wisconsin Herd.
At 6-7, 220 pounds, Fidler certainly has the size to succeed at the next level. His shooting percentage was not too impressive this past season and could be a potential Achilles heel when he gets in front of Milwaukee's front office and coaching staff. He must utilize his post and mid-range skills.
The Bellevue, Nebraska native joins former Spartan guard Jaden Akins and center Marcus Bingham Jr. the latest alums to be invited to the Summer League. Both Akins and Bingham will compete alongside first-round draft pick Jase Richardson on the Orlando Magic.
The group of Spartans will not have a chance to square off against each other this summer, as Milwaukee has already released its schedule for the event. Per the Bucks, their four Summer League opponents will include the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls.
Even if Fidler does not earn an initial roster spot, he has a chance to be selected by either Milwaukee or another G League team. The 2025-26 G League Draft will take place on Oct. 26, giving him a chance to start his career from the ground up.
Former Spartan teammates Tyson Walker and Malik Hall were selected No. 7 and No. 8 overall, respectively, in last year's G League Draft. Both have thrived on their minor league teams in each player's first season.
