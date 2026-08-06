Full Michigan State Football Roster Preview Ahead of Fall Camp

Michigan State football training camp officially starts on Thursday.

The Spartans are less than a month away from playing their first game under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald . Here is a quick recount of every notable assistant coaching hire Fitzgerald made, as well as a quick look at every single position on the team.

Assistant Coaching Hires

Michigan State's offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan works with the team during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offense

Offensive Coordinator: Nick Sheridan | Previous job: Co-OC and QBs coach at Alabama

QBs Coach: John McNulty | Previous job: Offensive assistant at Rutgers

RBs Coach: Devon Spalding | Previous job: RBs coach at Wisconsin

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins calls out during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WRs Coach: Courtney Hawkins (retained)

TEs Coach: Brian Wozniak (retained)

OL Coach: Nick Tabacca | No college job in 2025, previously was OL coach at Wake Forest

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi calls out to the defense during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defense

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Rossi (retained)

LBs Coach (and co-DC): Max Bullough | Previous job: LBs coach at Notre Dame

DL Coach: Winston DeLattiboudere III | Previous job: DL coach for the Arizona Cardinals

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rush Ends Coach: Andrew Bindelglass | Promoted from assistant LBs coach

CBs Coach: Hank Poteat | Previous job: CBs coach at Iowa State

Safeties Coach: James Adams (retained)

Michigan State's assistant head coach/special teams coordinator LeVar Woods instructs the team during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Special Teams

Special Teams Coordinator (and assistant HC): LeVar Woods | Previous job: STC at Iowa

Woods will make an average of $1.2 million over his three-year deal with MSU, making him one of the highest-paid special teams coaches in the entire country.

Previewing MSU's Roster

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) calls a play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense

Quarterbacks

Starter: Alessio Milivojevic (Jr.)

Backups: Cam Fancher (6th), Kayd Coffman (Fr.), Leo Hannan (So.)

Michigan State's Kayd Coffman warms up during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Newcomers: Cam Fancher (UCF), Kayd Coffman (4-star recruit) | Departures: Aidan Chiles (Northwestern), Ryland Jessee (still in portal)

Milivojevic is being handed the keys as the Spartans' full-time QB1, with Chiles landing at Northwestern. Those four starts from Milivojevic last fall were promising, but things have now changed with a new offense and a lot of unproven pass-catchers, but also a (hopefully) improved offensive line.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back Cam Edwards (0) tries to avoid defensive back Michael Richard (7) during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Running Backs

Key Contributors: Cam Edwards (5th), Marvis Parrish (So.), Jaziun Patterson (5th), Brandon Tullis (Jr.)

Notable Reserves: Kenneth Williams (Sr.), Jace Clarizio (So.), Zion Gist (So.)

Michigan State's Jace Clarizio runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Newcomers: Cam Edwards (UConn), Jaziun Patterson (Iowa), Marvis Parrish (Western Kentucky) | Key Departures: Makhi Frazier (Ole Miss), Elijah Tau-Tolliver (eligibility)

Running backs should be a strength for MSU this year. At least four backs will command carries, but Edwards should lead the way after a 1,240-yard, 15-touchdown year at UConn in 2025.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers

Potential Key Contributors: Chrishon McCray (5th), KK Smith (Sr.), Fredrick Moore (Sr.), Rodney Bullard Jr. (6th), Charles Taplin (So.), Samson Gash (Fr.)

Notable Reserves: Jameel Gardner Jr. (5th), Bryson Williams (So.), Braylon Collier (So.), Zach Washington (Fr.)

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) breaks a tackle by NC State Wolfpack cornerback Jamel Johnson (21) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Newcomers: KK Smith (Notre Dame), Fredrick Moore (Michigan), Samson Gash (4-star recruit) | Key Departures: Nick Marsh (Indiana), Omari Kelly (eligibility), Evan Boyd (Iowa State)

Wide receiver is the position to watch entering camp. The two starting spots alongside McCray are up for grabs, and it's tough to gauge who will win those jobs with the lack of in-game production to go off of.

Michigan State's Brennan Parachek runs after a catch against Prairie View A&M during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends

Potential Key Contributors: Brennan Parachek (Sr.), Carson Gulker (6th), Kai Rios (5th), Jayden Savoury (So.)

Notable Reserves: Eddie Whiting (Fr.), Joe Caudill (Fr.)

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. Carson Gulker 2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notable Newcomers: Carson Gulker (Ferris State), Eddie Whiting (3-star recruit) | Notable Departures: Jack Velling (eligibility), Michael Masunas (Texas)

Tight end might be even more difficult to figure out than the receivers. The Spartans are only returning two catches from the position group from last season, and Gulker, a D-II transfer, was the only portal addition.

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

Potential Starting Five: LT Ben Murawski (5th), LG Nick Sharpe (6th), C Trent Fraley (5th), RG Luka Vincic (5th), RT Conner Moore (5th)

Key Reserves: Rakeem Johnson (Jr.), Robert Wright Jr. (Sr.), Rustin Young (Jr.), Andrew Dennis (Jr.), Collin Campbell (Fr.), Eli Bickel (Fr.)

Michigan State's Trent Fraley, center, prepares to snap the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notable Newcomers: Ben Murawski (UConn), Nick Sharpe (S. Carolina), Trent Fraley (N. Dakota St.), Collin Campbell (4-star recruit), Eli Bickel (high-3-star recruit) | Notable Departures: Stanton Ramil (Auburn), Matt Gulbin (eligibility/NFL), Gavin Broscious (Iowa State)

The offensive line, on paper, should be better this year. Murawski, Sharpe, and Fraley were among MSU's better portal gets, and the Spartans have some decent depth at offensive tackle. Tabacca is also one of Michigan State's more experienced assistants.

Defense

Michigan State's Ben Roberts runs a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackles

Key Contributors: Ben Roberts (5th), Eli Coenen (Sr.), Derrick Simmons (So.)

Key Reserves: Carlos Hazelwood (Jr.), Mikeshun Beeler (Jr.), Hudson Aultman (Fr.)

Michigan State's Mikeshun Beeler, left, works with defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notable Newcomers: Eli Coenen (Illinois), Carlos Hazelwood (Toledo) | Notable Departures: Alex VanSumeren (USC), Grady Kelly (eligibility), Jalen Satchell (eligibility)

Defensive tackle is a major concern of mine entering camp. VanSumeren is a tough loss, and there is a serious lack of proveness and depth beyond the top two of Roberts and Coenen.

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rush Ends/EDGEs

Potential Key Contributors: Kenny Soares Jr. (5th), Anelu Lafaele (Jr.), Keahnist Thompson (5th), Isaac Smith (6th)

Key Reserves: Leonard Ah You (So.), Kekai Burnett (Jr.), Trey Lisle (Jr.), Chris Piwowarczyk (Jr.)

Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State defensive lineman Kekai Burnett (51) celebrates a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notable Newcomers: Kenny Soares Jr. (NC State), Keahnist Thompson (Weber State) | Notable Departures: Jalen Thompson (Arizona State), Quindarius Dunnigan (eligibility), David Santiago (Kansas)

The pass-rushing unit is also largely unproven. Soares will be a starter for this team, but he's switching from linebacker. Lafaele also impressed me last season, but he's also coming off a foot injury that ended his 2025 season.

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebackers

Key Contributors: Jordan Hall (Sr.), Caleb Wheatland (5th), Dion Crawford (Sr.)

Notable Reserves: Brady Pretzlaff (Jr.), Cam Stodghill (Sr.), Adam Shaw (Fr.)

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff, left, and Caleb Wheatland participate in a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notable Newcomers: Caleb Wheatland (Auburn), Dion Crawford (Buffalo), Cam Stodghill (Albany), Adam Shaw (3-star recruit) | Notable Departures: Wayne Matthews III (eligibility), Aisea Moa (Michigan), Darius Snow (Texas)

Linebacker could be MSU's strongest position group. There is star power with Hall's return and some real depth. Having Bullough, a program legend, back and coaching the unit was another big move during the offseason.

Michigan State's Charles Brantley celebrates after the win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks

Starters: Charles Brantley (6th), Tre Bell (5th)

Key Reserves: Tyran Chappell (Jr.), NiJhay Burt (5th), Andrew Brinson IV (Jr.)

Michigan State's Tre Bell jokes with teammates during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notable Additions: Charles Brantley (Miami-FL), Tre Bell (Iowa State), Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian) | Notable Departures: Malcolm Bell (eligibility), Joshua Eaton (eligibility), Aydan West (Minnesota)

With good health, corner should be a strength for MSU. Brantley was phenomenal for Michigan State in 2024, and Bell was a solid starter at Iowa State last year. Depth is a bit of a question, though, and injuries have been a problem throughout Brantley's college career.

Michigan State safety Nikai Martinez goes around the sideline during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Safeties

Projected Starters: Nikai Martinez (5th), Devin Vaught (Sr.), Michael Richard (Sr.)

Key Reserves: Aveon Grose (5th), Khalil Majeed (6th)

Michigan State's Aveon Grose celebrates after an interception during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notable Newcomers: Devin Vaught (Maine), Michael Richard (Louisiana Tech) | Notable Departures: Armorion Smith (Toledo), Ade Willie (North Carolina)

Safety is another interesting spot. Martinez was one of the Spartans' best retentions, but he played in only four games last year due to injuries. He's joined by a pair of transfers leaping to the Power Four level from FCS or G5 programs.

Special Teams

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Probable Starters: K Liam Boyd (5th), P Rhys Dakin (Jr.), LS Nick Duzansky (Sr.), KR Kenneth Williams (Sr.)

Potential Punt Returners: Samson Gash (Fr.), Charles Taplin (So.), Kenneth Williams (Sr.), Braylon Collier (So.)

Notable Incoming Freshmen: K Stephen Gonzales, LS Trey Serauskis

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