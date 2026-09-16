MSU, Fitzgerald Using Simple Strategy for Determining Playing Time

EAST LANSING -- Determining which players get to play and when should be a bit of a complex process.

Michigan State and Pat Fitzgerald don't seem to think so. The Spartans have made it clear early in the Fitzgerald era that they will consider themselves a practice program. Perform at practice, and that means you're getting into the game. It doesn't necessarily matter if a player is the best at a certain position. If they're good enough to go, they'll go.

Insight From OC Nick Sheridan

Michigan State offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan helps run practice during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The offensive line was one topic that came up during offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan's press conference on Tuesday. MSU has rotated in a fair number of players there through two games; eight different linemen have gotten non-garbage-time snaps so far.

Ben Murawski, Conner Moore, Trent Fraley, Nick Sharpe, and Rakeem Johnson have been the starters, going left to right, but guard Luka Vincic, tackle Robert Wright Jr., and tackle Antonio Johnson have also had their name called as well. Those three aren't necessarily "starters" but the staff simply believes they deserve some playing time.

Michigan State offensive lineman Robert Wright Jr. (71) celebrates a touchdown scored by wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (not in the photo) against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You guys [in the media] ask about just different players... we just think that some of those guys deserve to play, and so we put them in the game," Sheridan said. "I wish there was something more to it than that. When the guys practice well and they deserve to play, we put them in. I know that's maybe a little bit unique in football sometimes, but in basketball, if you have a sixth, seventh, eighth guy, they play."

"The guys that go in the game, they deserve to play. Over the course of time, I think that's better for your team, better for your development. If they didn't deserve to play, we wouldn't put them in there."

Special Teams Becoming the Pathway

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald celebrates and claps during the third quarter against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For those players who haven't earned or gotten a role on offense or defense, the best way to get off the sideline is on special teams. Do well there and become a star in that phase, and Fitzgerald says he and the staff will be a lot more inclined to offer a role elsewhere, too.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives out instructions during a game against Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"You're bringing some younger guys into the fold, some first-time players into the fold, maybe even some guys as you're building the culture that you know, 'I really wanna be the starting linebacker,' Fitzgerald said on Monday. "'Now I'm a backup, and I gotta go out and play on [special] teams.' Well, don't get all caught up in your feelings."

"Be a superstar in your role, whatever that role may be. And then, as the week goes along, the next week, be better to try to earn more trust to get on the field as a linebacker. [I'm] using that as a hypothetical. Because I told the guys a couple of weeks ago, 'I love you guys.' I love them all. I'll do anything for them. I just don't really care about their feelings when it comes to football. Because the game doesn't care about your feelings. That's what's so great about it."

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to a referee after a play against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's already been a way for several young players to get out there. Safety Jonathan Granby was the lowest-rated scholarship player in MSU's 2026 recruiting class, but he was the only freshman to play in Week 1 against Toledo because he carved out a special teams role.

Other young players, such as Cal Thursh, Evan Young, DiMari Malone, Deuce Edwards, Adam Shaw, and KJ Deriso, have also gotten on the field this way, despite not having an obvious role on offense or defense. Walk-ons or former walk-ons Khalil Majeed, Caleb Gash, Jack Yanachik, and Darrin Jones Jr. have also gotten out there.