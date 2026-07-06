MSU Basketball Officially Offers Elite 4-Star 2027 Target

The Michigan State basketball program has already sent out a few offers in the 2027 recruiting class, and is now adding to that list.

Head coach Tom Izzo and his staff put together a great 2026 class, headlined by 4-star prospects Jasiah Jervis, Carlos Medlock Jr., Ethan Taylor, and Julius Avent. The Spartans finished with the No. 5-ranked 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Historically, Izzo hasn't relied on top-tier freshmen to lead his teams right away, but 2026 could feature a couple of these incoming rookies seeing significant minutes right away.

The Spartans have gotten familiar with a few recruits now in the 2027 class, and have now sent out their newest offer to an intriguing 4-star prospect.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State Offers 2027 4-Star Point Guard Jaxson Davis

Michigan State has officially offered 2027 4-star point guard Jaxson Davis. The 6'0", 165-pound backcourt prospect is currently rated as the No. 45 overall player, No. 13 point guard, and No. 1 player out of the state of Kansas, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Davis has picked up offers from several marquee programs, including Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, and Purdue. Michigan State is the newest potential suitor to join that group.

As of now, Davis has an official visit scheduled to Iowa in September.

Davis becomes the fourth 2027 talent the Michigan State program has offered, joining 4-star prospects Joshua Tyson and Jaydn Jenkins, and 3-star recruit Kingston Thomas.

Team Faygo and Michigan State's Jasiah Jervis scores against Team Tri-Star during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outlook for MSU's 2026 Rookies

Michigan State will likely enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as a top-10 team, headlined by the return of All-American point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and the transfer portal addition of Anton Bonke to replace what was left behind by Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler.

Jervis probably has the best outlook to get serious time on the floor right away for Sparty, as he fills the two-guard role alongside Fears that the program was desperately missing a season ago. With Kaleb Glenn returning from injury, backcourt depth is still to be decided for Izzo and Co., but Jervis has the game to play right away.

Team SPS and Michigan State's Julius Avent moves the ball against Team BLT’s during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor could see some time, but he's an extremely raw prospect as of now. Medlock Jr. and Avent showed big-time potential at last week's Moneyball Pro-Am games.

The Spartans have legitimate national title aspirations heading into the 2026-27 season, led by the return of Fears and several intriguing complementary pieces around him.