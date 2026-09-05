Grading Each of MSU's Three Phases in Win Over Toledo

EAST LANSING -- It was a mixed bag in East Lansing during Michigan State's season opener.

The Spartans put enough pieces together to earn a 30-20 victory over Toledo , but a fourth-quarter deficit and some missed opportunities leave one perhaps not underwhelmed, but certainly not overwhelmed. Here's how MSU's offense, defense, and special teams did:

Offense: C-

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic calls for the snap against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Many of those missed opportunities came from the offense. It's great that Michigan State scored on all five of its drives in the first half, but only getting 19 points from five scoring drives is impressive in a bad way. The biggest thing the offense deserves credit for is the staggering 43:16 time of possession -- the Spartans ran 83 plays to the Rockets' 41.

MSU too often put the car in reverse once it got into field-goal range or fringe field-goal range. Seven of the Spartans' 10 drives (which doesn't include the last one where they ran out the clock) ended without a touchdown in Toledo territory -- either a field goal attempt or a turnover on downs. That type of football is going to be enough to skate by against a MAC team, but it won't be enough against Notre Dame and the Big Ten.

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards looks on after a Toledo touchdown during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The highlights of the night were probably quarterback Alessio Milivojevic , running back Cam Edwards, and wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. Milivojevic looked very mature out there, making good decisions with the football, taking what the Rockets gave him, and finishing with 247 yards. Bullard was the team's best receiver on Friday, finishing with seven catches, 90 yards, and a clutch fourth-down, fourth-quarter touchdown.

Edwards carried the ball an eye-popping 27 times for 98 yards. His 3.6 yards per carry isn't exactly going to get him Heisman consideration, but that felt more like an offensive line problem than an Edwards problem. Michigan State wasn't consistently opening up easy running lanes for Edwards, and Toledo seemed to really emphasize containing Edwards by stacking the box and bringing in its safeties, not respecting what MSU's receivers could truly do over the top.

Defense: B-

Michigan State safety Michael Richard (7) makes a tackle against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

About 48% of the total yards Michigan State allowed to the Rockets' offense came on just two plays. Two of Toledo's touchdowns on Friday came by way of a 60-yard pass to Adjatay Dobbs, and then a 71-yard run by Connor Walendzak. Outside of those two plays, MSU's defense allowed just 3.6 yards per play.

Those two plays still count, though. One concern from this game is that the Spartans were the less explosive team against a MAC foe. The touchdown pass to Dobbs happened after Michigan State corner Charles Brantley bit on a double move. Safety Devin Vaught went to the same gap as rush end Kenny Soares Jr. on the touchdown run.

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Devin Vaught (2) tackles Toledo Rockets running back CJ Miller (22) at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, on a play-for-play basis, the defense played well for most of the game. Beyond those two plays, the only truly bad drive was Toledo's third-quarter touchdown drive that went 60 yards in six plays and took just 2:08.

MSU only allowed 3.2 yards per play on first down, and Toledo needed an average of 8.9 yards to go when it reached third down, also going just 1-for-8 on conversions. Soares also had an interception that led to a field goal. It wasn't a perfect performance from the Spartans' defense on Friday, but I give the unit a better grade than the offense.

Special Teams: A-

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd, center, celebrates with Rhys Dakin, left, after Boyd made a field goal against Toledo during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The expectation when Pat Fitzgerald hired LeVar Woods away from Iowa to be the Spartans' new special teams coordinator would be that Michigan State would quickly be great or elite on special teams. Woods' first game with the green and white, and actually the first game he's coached anywhere besides Iowa, was a very good start.

Kicker Liam Boyd was one of the heroes of the game. He drilled five field goals, three of them as long as or longer than his prior career-high of 42 yards. Boyd's 51-yarder with 1:55 to go also sealed the game. The one blemish for Woods' unit would probably be the blocked 54-yard attempt during the third quarter.

Michigan State's assistant head coach/special teams coordinator LeVar Woods instructs the team during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Punter Rhys Dakin, who followed Woods from Iowa in the transfer portal, only got one punt, but it was a pretty one. Dakin booted it 44 yards in the air, and Toledo fair-caught it on its own eight-yard line. MSU's average starting field position (own 40) was also much better than Toledo's (own 25).

Kick return specialist Kenneth Williams got one shot on Friday, and he also made it count. Williams ran it 47 yards in his first touch as a Spartan after transferring from Nebraska, giving the offense tremendous field position past midfield. Toledo kicked it away from Williams from that point on.