3 Winners, Losers From MSU Football's Victory Over Toledo

EAST LANSING -- Michigan State found a way in its Week 1 battle over Toledo, winning 30-20.

Lots of new faces emerged in the Spartans' game , which was a little bit tighter than most had hoped for. Here are three risers and fallers from the season opener:

Risers

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Cam Edwards (0) runs with the ball during the game against the Toledo Rockets at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Cam Edwards

I wondered what kind of workload UConn transfer Cam Edwards would get in this offense, given the depth behind him. Michigan State made it clear in Week 1 that he’ll still be a workhorse back.

Edwards had eight carries during the Spartans’ first drive of the season, and he finished the night with 27 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown. Nobody in MSU’s running back room had more than 18 carries in a game last year. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t great on paper, but I thought Edwards ran better, more elusive, and tougher than that.

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic calls for the snap against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

QB Alessio Milivojevic

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic also looked solid in his first start as the full-time starting quarterback. He capped off his day 26-of-34 (76% completions) through the air for 247 yards, one touchdown, and no picks. This was also with MSU’s wide receiving corps not doing him a whole lot of favors, either.

Michigan State kicker Liam Boyd (37) makes a field goal against Toledo during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

K Liam Boyd

Liam Boyd might be the player of the game, though. The Charlotte transfer went 5-for-6 on field goal attempts during his Spartan debut. His ability was a question entering the season, with just 13 career field goal attempts and a career-long of just 42 yards. Boyd made field goals of 42 and 48 yards for Michigan State during the first half, and then essentially sealed the game with a 51-yarder late in the fourth.

Fallers

Michigan State defensive backs Charles Brantley, left, and Tre Bell III run a drill during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CB Charles Brantley

Charles Brantley, a star for MSU in 2024 and a now-transfer from Miami, had a pretty brutal drive during the second quarter. He got flagged for holding on a third down that extended Toledo’s drive, and then he bit pretty hard on a double-move from UT’s Adjatay Dabbs (the Rockets’ big deep-play threat) to allow a 60-yard touchdown.

Brantley also doesn’t seem to have nearly the CB1 role he had two years ago. Snap counts haven’t been released at the time of publication here, but Iowa State transfer Tre Bell and Houston Christian transfer Tyran Chappell seemed to be out there just as often as Brantley during Friday’s game.

Michigan State's Conner Moore, left, blocks Eli Coenen during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OL Conner Moore

The offensive line was also a bit disappointing on Friday. Conner Moore is the lone returning starter among the group, getting most of his playing time at the left guard position. He got called for holding once on Friday and also looked responsible for one sack.

MSU’s lack of serious movement in the run game and not-great pass protection isn’t just on Moore, but this is just what I noticed. There is plenty of time for the offensive line to improve, but there wasn’t really the leap in performance there that many were hoping for.

Michigan State receiver Fredrick Moore runs after a catch during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Corps

It’s been some time since wide receiver has been a weakness for Michigan State. It might be this year. The Spartans gave many receivers real playing time on Friday, but nobody really proved themselves as a true “go-to” option for Milivojevic. The closest thing is probably Chrishon McCray.

Where things really might get tough is the lack of size at receiver. MSU has a fair bit of speed it can tout, but nobody on this team feels like a receiver who is going to go up and grab those 50/50 balls.