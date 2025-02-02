MSU Football Locks In Official Visit With Elite OL Target
Michigan State spent a lot of 2024 targeting the 2026 class and building pipelines within the cycle of talent that followed 2025.
Perhaps singled out as one of its highest priorities, especially when the goal of in-state dominance is taken into account, is 2026 Portage Northern offensive tackle Gregory Patrick. The 6-foot-4 and a half, 275-pound prospect is the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He sits just outside of the Top 100 prospects at No. 124.
His being the No. 2 player in the state is certainly huge for the Spartans' dreams of rebuilding their standing on the Michigan recruiting trail.
They just took a step closer to landing Patrick, as they have locked him in for a June official visit, per 247Sports' Justin Thind. He will be in East Lansing from June 6 to June 8.
Patrick is a legacy, his father Joe played for the Spartans in the late 1990s.
Per Thind, Patrick "is also set to take official visits to Notre Dame and Michigan in the two weekends after his Michigan State trip. He also holds offers from Alabama, Penn State, Oklahoma, and 20 total schools. Right now, there is no perceived leader for Patrick."
I spoke with Patrick last summer after he took an official visit, and the Spartans definitely made a good impression with their new coaching staff, especially the culture created in part by Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik.
"Each player is like, holding each other accountable, you know, they're each coaching each other up," Patrick had said. "It's not just Coach M. So that's like, one thing that stood out to me. Another thing that stood out to me was just like, how a family, friendly environment it is that Coach M has developed in the offensive line's culture, especially how tight all those guys are."
Of Patrick, 247Sports' recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote, "He is a clear Power Four prospect and one of the top junior offensive linemen in the Midwest. He bends well, moves well, and approaches the game in the right way. He is right around 6-foot-5, so schools will have to decide where to play him. He's currently at tackle with a lot of that coming at left tackle. He may or may not be a college left tackle, but he's capable of playing any spot on the line in our estimation. But his approach, demeanor and technique all give him a very high floor and his athleticism gives him a higher ceiling."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
